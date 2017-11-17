Opposition calls for transitional authority

Harare Bureau

OPPOSITION parties and civil society organisations have called for the setting up of an inclusive transitional mechanism involving various stakeholders following the intervention of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces to weed out criminal elements fueling political and socio-economic instability in the country.

MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai told journalists yesterday that his party had agreed that there be a negotiated transitional mechanism before elections were held.

“The party leadership and agreed on the urgent need for a roadmap to return legitimacy includes the following; there be a negotiated all-inclusive transitional mechanism, that the purpose, essence, nature and character of that mechanism be agreed upon by all national stakeholders, that there be comprehensive reforms for a free, fair and credible elections be held upon the implementation of all reforms,” he said.

Mr Tsvangirai also said his party appreciated assurance given by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces guaranteeing peace during this period. “We appreciate the assurances and the commitment to peace and the sanctity of human life by the ZDF, including respect for citizens’ fundamental rights,” Mr Tsvangirai said.

National People’s Party leader Dr Joice Mujuru said: “For the success of such national collective engagement and dialogue, there is no doubt that we are in need of a transitional arrangement that should attend to key issues of economic recovery and electoral reform process.

“Our country’s reconstruction and national healing process can only be a product of free, fair and credible elections which are to be held within a reasonable time post an agreed transitional agreement period.”

Pan Africanist Congress secretary general Cde Narius Moloto said: “We are applauding the ZDF for first prioritising its citizens and ensuring lives of Zimbabweans are looked after.

“We view the current situation in Zimbabwe as an internal matter for both the ZDF and the entire beautiful country of Zimbabwe. We have full confidence that the people of Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF and army will find an amicable solution. Zimbabwe has lot of experience for conflict resolution as well as capacity for that.”