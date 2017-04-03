‘Opposition coalition won’t yield anything’

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

AN attempt by opposition parties to form a coalition against Zanu-PF in the 2018 elections will yield nothing as the ruling party’s liberation and empowerment ideology is firmly rooted among Zimbabweans, a senior party official said yesterday.

Addressing a constituency development meeting at Mbundane suburb, Zanu-PF Politburo secretary for finance, Dr Obert Mpofu, said the ruling party will remain in charge of the Government as it is the only party carrying the aspirations of the people.

“Zanu-PF will not stop ruling this country. It was built by President Mugabe and the late Joshua Nkomo and through sweat and blood. These two leaders abandoned their luxuries and spent years in prison in a quest to liberate this country and we won’t let the gains of the liberation be reversed,” he said.

“Just look at the confusion in the opposition parties. One has three vice presidents. Where have you ever seen such confusion? Just recently we read that two officials from [Dr Joice] Mujuru’s party beat each other to a pulp. Imagine if such people were to take over the reins of power, what they will do to the people.

“They want to come together and form some coalition but let me tell you that such efforts will yield nothing for them.

“They are just confirming how scared they are of President Mugabe. They don’t sleep because of President Mugabe. If he is too old like they always claim then why are they so scared that they need to form a coalition?”

Dr Mpofu, who is the Zanu-PF legislator for Umguza constituency under which Mbundane falls, called for unity in the party and for members to shun factionalism.

“There is no factionalism in Matabeleland North. We won’t be swayed by anyone. You join this person today and that person the other day, what kind of person are you?” said Dr Mpofu.

“For there to be development, there has to be unity so let us unite and develop our nation.”

Dr Mpofu called on those who attended the event to rally behind Zanu-PF as it was the only party that can bring development to their area.

Speaking at the same meeting, the Zanu-PF Matabeleland North provincial chairperson, Cde Richard Moyo, reiterated that President Mugabe is the party’s presidential candidate in the 2018 elections.

“We agreed at the 2014 congress and in the subsequent conferences that President Mugabe is our sole candidate. If anyone dreams of anything other than this fact then they will be disappointed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Mpofu pledged to intervene in solving problems faced by Mbundane and Rangemore residents who have gone for more than 10 years without running water and proper road and sewer infrastructure.

He said the area faced challenges for a long time as there was confusion as to whether it lies under Bulawayo or Umguza Rural District Council and that some of the residents were settled in the area illegally by corrupt council officials.

Dr Mpofu said Umguza RDC will step in and bring equipment to sink boreholes and clear roads for easy passage and also see the construction of schools and clinics in the area.

“I have spoken to Local Government Minister Cde Kasukuwere and the Bulawayo Mayor [Martin Moyo] with regards to the provision of piped water and sewer reticulation and things are already in motion. I don’t make false promises, so we will see to it that your issues are attended to,” he said.