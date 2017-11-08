Order is the first law in Heaven

Morris Mpala, MoB Capital Ltd

IN terms of physics, disorder is much more natural than order. Things or let’s say matter tend to occur naturally in a disorderly form than otherwise. It’s more natural to be in a state of disorderliness. But how do we achieve financial freedom with disorder and chaos. Heaven has been defined by orderliness, cleanliness, righteousness and some rigidity on the narrow path. When analysed properly this is the definition of and for business.

Financial law or economic law is about order. Order is the first law in business heaven. The financial freedom utopia defined as heaven is a sequence of orderliness that follows protocol, value system and thrives on feedback to remedy variances to the ideal scenario. Corruption emanates from disorder.

Without order in processes then corruption breeds. Once disorder cements it’s difficult to bring order back.

Fundamentals disorder

We follow fundamentals to the maximum for us to achieve a stable environment for all stakeholders. Once these are violated, disorder creates a warped economy and ushers in all economic headaches that will lead us to perish and perish in a big way. This could lead to informalisation of the economy, which brings in challenges (pseudo benefits) that are difficult to remedy. There is need to know and worship underlying economic fundamentals, which are the corner stone for a vibrant economy.

Policy disorder

Policy has to resonate with the stakeholders. It has to be real time, relevant and fit the purpose for what it’s meant for. Above all be implemented with zeal and enthusiasm of someone who isn’t going to fail.

Financial disorder

You can’t afford to be ill disciplined in matters of finance. Finance is a bigger factor and its use is based on guidelines failure to adhere to will cause economic ruin and perpetual want, which might breed corruption, which becomes cancerous to the entire economy.

Priority disorder

There mustn’t be any chance of misplaced priorities in the grand scheme of things. With limited resources one can’t afford to have the luxury of misplaced priorities.

Production disorder

When we produce we need to be cost effective, JIT and use smart systems and processes to achieve high level of efficiency in the acquired comparative advantage. Disorder in production is detriment to the economy.

Culture disorder

A culture of integrity and adhering to corporate governance guidelines in line with international best practices is the future. Add your own ubuntu/hunhu and you have a winning culture otherwise you create a system of speculation, greed, glutton, rent seeking and instant glory seeking attitudes.

Currency disorder

Whether we adopt the rand, dollar or Zimbabwe dollar it doesn’t matter as long as we observe the orderliness of using a currency. Disorder creates paranoia, which feed into arbitrages, which distorts the economy and brings in headaches.

Unity disorder

As long as we don’t pull together whether politically, financially, spiritually and in our various groupings in society we will not achieve a financial heaven, which is our financial freedom. Without unity of purpose we are doomed in our noble intentions to increase financial freedom.

Learning disorder

If we continue to encourage a curriculum, which doesn’t arm graduates with life skills we are literally teaching these children to unemployment and failure into their future. We need that order in all our schools of education to ignite the passion of entrepreneurial spirit among our learners not to say all will be business persons but to increase awareness on the businesslike approach to life in general.

Equality disorder

Inequality between high earners and low earners is just scary. It doesn’t have humanity. With such disorder how do we achieve socio-economic justice?

With so many out of the main stream economy how do we achieve growth or inclusion? An economy with so many marginalised people, gender inequality is a recipe for destructive tendencies.

Imports disorder

The affinity for all that is imported will drive us to extinction as a production hub. It can’t be business as usual with such huge disorder, which exports jobs.

Without order you will have headaches, frustrations, bribe induced transactions and is a recipe for financial disaster.

To achieve order one needs to be meticulous, meritocratic, religious, and repetitive, replicative, formalised, deliberate, infectious and dedicated.

This needs willingness from participatory economic actors. And it’s not an event but a journey of utmost selfless dedication towards set targets of orderliness with continual feedback to remain on the narrow path.

Order precedes all

Woe unto those that perpetuate disorder for they shall experience financial gnashing of teeth. But blessed are the orderly for they shall experience unprecedented financial freedom and theirs is an infinity great financial well being.

Morris Mpala is the managing director of MoB Capital Limited, a Bulawayo-headquartered micro-finance institution with footprint across the country.