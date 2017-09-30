Orphaned at birth triplets get surrogate mum

Prince Sunduzani, Chronicle Reporter

TRIPLETS from Midlands province whose mother died following a home delivery in June now have a surrogate mother who has received donations to look after them after their father said he was unable to take care of them.

Their mother Ms Maria Chigwadara died on the night of June 8 and their father Mr Aleck Ncube Muza (68), an unemployed villager from Musadzi Village in Gokwe-Nembudziya said in July he has no fixed income and had five other children, some of school going age, hence he was unable to look after the triplets.

Both husband and wife, who were members of an apostolic sect did not know that she was carrying triplets as she never went to a health facility for antenatal care until she gave birth to one of the girls, only to be rushed to hospital due to complications, but it was too late to save her life.

The triplets are now living with a surrogate mother, their aunt, Ms Ilene Mabuka, who does not have children of her own.

She said the triplets were a blessing from God. She said she was devastated when the trio’s mother died and had to step in to help her uncle -their father who is unemployed.

“I was touched when their mother died and I took them in. I have never had children and I see them as the children I was waiting for. I’m committed and I will take care of them because they are my children,” she said.

Ms Mabuka said this while receiving donations from a women’s organisation, the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) Women’s Desk. The organisation mobilised donations from members and other organisations and companies which include foodstuffs, clothes, blankets and baby milk that were handed to the triplets’ surrogate mother in Nkayi where she lives.

Zanu-PF Women’s league members in Nkayi and Nestle Zimbabwe are among those who donated. Townsend School donated and provided their school bus to ferry people to Nkayi and pupils provided entertainment. Ms Mabuka said the donation was the work of God as she alone was struggling taking care of the triplets.

Speaking at the hand-over ceremony for the donated goods, the guest of honour, Nkayi North MP who is also the Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises and Cooperative Development, Cde Sithembiso Nyoni said women should always show love towards each other.

She said she was touched by the plight of the Muza triplets and commended Affirmative Action Group Women’s Desk for the donation.

Cde Nyoni said Government was committed to improving people’s lives and urged individuals and organisations to complement the efforts.

“I was touched by the story of these triplets who lost their mother at birth. I want to thank organisations such as the AAG Women’s Desk for the love and the support they have shown to this family.

“The AAG Women’s Desk grew from AAG and the Ministry of SMEs so I’m proud to see that the women are now driving the economic and social responsibilities such as these,” said Cde Nyoni.”

“It is the role of each and every one of us to complement Government efforts in any way the we can. The AAG Women’s Desk has demonstrated their active zeal to complement the Government’s efforts in women empowerment and creation of a safe environment for disadvantaged children.”

Sammie Ndlovu a member of Zanu-PF Youth League in Luveve encouraged other youths to join AAG Women’s Desk as it motivates and empowers women.

Speaking at the same occasion AAG Women’s Desk secretary, Mrs Saliwe Njolome said the organisation was committed to supporting the children in the long run by setting up a chicken farming project.

“As AAG Women’s Desk, we aim through the Jewel Triplets’ Project to complement government’s effort in taking care of the triplets. Our key objective is to empower the caregiver Ms Ilene with the means to look after the children. We have planned to establish a chicken farming project because we know the children’s needs change,” said Mrs Njolome.

The Jewel Triplets’ Project is spearheaded by AAG women’s desk and is supported by various stakeholders. —@PrinceNkosy102 .