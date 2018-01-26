Osiphatheleni robbers kept in jail

January 26, 2018 Headlines, Top Stories
Mgcini Ndlovu

Mgcini Ndlovu

Nyaradzo Bakari, Chronicle Reporter
THREE suspected armed robbers alleged to be behind a series of robberies targeting illegal forex dealers in Bulawayo appeared in court yesterday, with a magistrate granting an application for their further detention.

Undercover police officers raided the trio in a drama-filled incident in Emganwini suburb around 2PM on Tuesday.

Mthokozisi Ncube, Mgcini Ndlovu and Mkhokheli Prince Ncube appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube yesterday.
Police applied for their further detention to facilitate further investigations.

Magistrate Ncube granted the application to further detain the accused persons for another 24 hours. They are expected to appear in court again today.

“The application is granted, you will be detained for another 24 hours,” said the magistrate.

Mkhokheli Prince Ncube

Mkhokheli Prince Ncube

In his application, the investigating officer, Constable Maxwell Mbindi said since last December, the trio robbed money changers of their cash and cellphones.

Cst Mbindi said there was need to conduct an identification parade, identifications, get full details in respect of the stolen property and full statements from witnesses.

In granting the application, the magistrate said: “Someone cannot be brought to court without an identification parade, we do not want a situation whereby one is tried then we later discover that he is not the one. Police need to investigate, arrest and charge.”

The trio, through their lawyer Mr Nqobani Sithole of Phulu and Ncube Legal Practitioners, opposed the application saying they were abused by police officers at Western Commonage and Central police stations.

Mr Sithole said further detention would result in further torture.

“All police want is more time to attack the accused persons in order to squeeze out confessions even if they are innocent. There is need to protect these men from abuse,” he said.

Mthokozisi Ncube

Mthokozisi Ncube

On Wednesday, a group of osiphatheleni demonstrated at Bulawayo Central Police Station protesting against the release of armed robbers under unclear circumstances.

Police officers who attended them urged them to make formal reports.—@NyarieBakie

 
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Mufaro Sibanda

    Amagole hizigebenga! Well done ZRP. Throw the keys into the Zambezi!

    • zibulo

      whilst the Osphathelenis, the bank Officials , RBZ staff who channel bank notes to spathelenis , ZRP who work in hand with them and turn a blind eye they all walk the streets as if all is ok, you cry for these guys to be killed/jailed for life. Which crime is more serious, theirs or these people who daily cause you and me to suffer? you are like a slave in a concentration camp, mocking fellow in mates yet you all face the same predicament, looming death, instead of praying for you and them . Lawe you suffer from the ills of amapostoli, RBZ, bank people, Ministers, lootersa and have you ASKED for their arrest and jailing?