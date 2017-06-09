Oskido advises Babes Wodumo

Showbiz Reporter

Kalawa Jazmee Records guru, Oskido has given disgruntled Babes Wodumo free advice on the music industry and awards.

The Gqom Queen made headlines after publicly saying she felt robbed when she did not win a single award at the recently held South African Music Awards (SAMA), accusing award organisers of being bought by artistes.

Oskido, in apparent reference to Babes posted a series of posts on his social media platforms advising artistes to be more patient and instead focus on producing good music.

He said it took him 17 years to get an award adding that those who got theirs sooner, never lasted in the industry.

“It took me 17 years to win my first award. It’s all about consistency and staying relevant. Respect the game, respect the fans,” posted Oskido on his Facebook fan page.

“The music industry has never been about winning awards. Some artistes win a lot of awards in their first few years and then disappear after that.

“Put your heart into your art and respect the game. Be consistent and stay relevant,” reiterated Oskido.

In response to Oskido, some fans said indeed Babes needed to be patient.

“Thank you Oskido! That’s good advice from the man who’s been in the industry for more than a decade! We thank you for grooming these artistes! After all, patience is the mother of success.

“I’m disappointed at Mampintsha though, I thought he’s a mature artiste who knows the entertainment industry is indeed tough and full of competition. Everyone works hard! Much respect to you bra Oskido,” wrote Sphe Hadebe.

Others, however, questioned if Oskido was suggesting that Babes also waits for 17 years until she gets awarded.

“So are you saying everyone has to wait for 17 years because you did so? Stop being hypocrite, we all know that you are saying Babes should also wait, but why wait if you’re number one,” questioned one Edzisani Neymaas.

Some simply said Oskido’s music back then was not worthy of an award.

“Your music wasn’t trending then. Yes you’ve been there, but I don’t remember jamming to your music so bad. Your music started trending six or seven years back when you started working with Professor.

“People are buying awards, killing SA arts, what’s your take on that? Babes Wodumo deserved at least one award, Kwesta Dakar deserved Metro last year,” wrote Menzi Ngubane.

“I beg to differ. In those 17 years, you always lost to bigger hits (in 2001 you lost to Nkalakatha with your most famous hit in my opinion The tribal blast). So which other year did you not win?” wrote Zipho Zwane.