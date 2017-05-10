Outing gone bad. . . Man drowns while taking selfies

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A Man from Bulawayo drowned at Maleme Dam inside Matopo National Park while trying to take a selfie.

The police sub aqua unit retrieved the body on Monday afternoon following the tragedy on Sunday.

Sources said Tichawona Nyamande (26) of Gwabalanda suburb had gone on an outing with a group of friends.

They allegedly started taking pictures with their cellphones at the scenic dam.

“Tichawona stood on rocks near the edge of the dam and started taking selfies with the water as background.

“He unfortunately slipped and fell into the dam,” said a witness who declined to be named.

He hit his head on a rock, the source said, and lost consciousness.

“One of Tichawona’s friends jumped into the water to rescue him. He managed to drag him out using his belt. It was clear from a distance that Tichawona’s limp body was too heavy for his friend,” said the source.

“He dragged him out of the water while others shot pictures and videos of the rescue operation.

“The friend could however not accomplish the mission as he slipped on the same rocks where Tichawona had lost his footing and they both fell back into the dam.”

A police source said Tichawona’s friend almost drowned as well.

“When he fell back into the dam, he was exhausted and this time around he even struggled to get out of the water. Tichawona who had no one to rescue him, sank deep down the waters of the dam which are up to 10 metres deep at some places,” said the source.

The source added that by the time Tichawona’s friends managed to cover about 20km to Matopo Police Station to report the drowning, it was already dark.

The sub aqua team only arrived at the dam on Monday morning and retrieved the body at around 2PM.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele said he was yet to get a report.

“The report has not yet come in from Matopo so I can’t say much,” he said yesterday.

He however warned people against playing near water bodies, saying cases of drowning were on the increase.