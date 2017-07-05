PA clarifies cops food thefts

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

MATABELELAND North Provincial Administrator, Ms Latiso Dlamini, has clarified remarks that led to her being quoted saying police officers and nurses stole food and other donations meant for flood victims in Matabeleland North.

Ms Dlamini told officials attending a Civil Protection Unit (CPU) disaster and needs assessment workshop in Bulawayo on Wednesday last week that the major challenge in distributing aid was dishonesty and lack of accountability by those handling donations.

“Pilferage by police officers and nurses was a challenge that marred the distribution of food, clothing and other donations to flood victims. Some of the nurses and police officers were caught red-handed stealing food and other items meant for flood victims,” she said.

Yesterday, Ms Dlamini said the CPU and other stakeholders were discussing challenges faced by disaster management teams last year and this year, following flooding in Matabeleland North.

“I went on to explain that the cops and nurses who were allegedly caught stealing were investigated. It was discovered they were actually moving the stuff from one storeroom to another,” she said.

Ms Dlamini said more than 500 000 households in the province were affected by floods this last rainy season.

Meanwhile, a report from Ms Dlamini’s office indicated that many households affected by floods in the province are still in need of assistance.

According to the report, 1 915 households were left homeless while 317 were permanently displaced.

A total of 12 740 families in Nkayi district lost almost 5 000 hectares of grain.

