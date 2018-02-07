Panner killed in hooker fight. . . Heavily armed police in 2hr stand-off with angry mob

February 7, 2018 Headlines, Top Stories
The suspect Tungamirayi Kokerai in police custody Gwanda yesterday

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent
A GWANDA gold panner (24) was fatally stabbed in a dispute over a sex worker yesterday and armed police had to be called to rescue his “murderer” from street justice following a two-hour stand-off against an angry mob.

The suspect Tungamirayi Kokerai (25) was arrested a few hours after allegedly committing the crime.

Police who were escorting him to the police station had to seek refuge at a nearby house as the mob comprising the deceased relatives, friends and residents were baying for his blood.

Police were stuck at the house for about two hours before they could escort the suspect to the police station.

When the Chronicle news crew arrived at the scene, armed police officers as well as anti-riot police and those from the dog section had been called to the scene to stop the mob from breaking into the house in which the suspect was hiding.

Police officers try to restrain an angry mob which wanted to mete out instant justice on the suspect Tungamirayi Kokerai Gwanda yesterday

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the murder which occurred yesterday at around 3AM in Phakama Suburb.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a murder case where a 24-year-old Binga man whose name is being withheld as his next of kin have not been advised, was stabbed to death. He was stabbed four times with a knife and he bled to death.

“An informant found his body at around 6AM at a house close to where he was stabbed and reported the matter to the police. We have since arrested a suspect Tungamirayi Kokerai who stays in Garikai Suburb in Gwanda and he is assisting police with investigations,” she said.

Ass Insp Mangena appealed to members of the public not to resort to violence when resolving disputes.

A source close to the investigations who preferred anonymity said Kokerai met the now deceased while he was walking with a sex worker at around 3AM in Phakama Suburb.

PANNER STABBED

He said Kokerai demanded to know why the now deceased was walking with his girlfriend which resulted in an altercation.

“The now deceased was coming from a night club with a sex worker that he had hired for the night. On their way they met Kokerai who accused the now deceased of walking with his girlfriend.

“The two men started quarrelling and Kokerai drew a knife which he used to stab the now deceased four times. The now deceased who was seriously injured went to a nearby house to seek help but he didn’t get any response and bled to death while leaning against the durawall,” said the source.

He said the now deceased’s body was found in that yard.

The deceased’s relatives who were part of the mob that stood guard to stop Kokerai from leaving the house where police took him to seek refuge, said they wanted to deal with him themselves as they alleged they did not have confidence in the police.

“We want to deal with him ourselves because police are very corrupt and they will just pretend to arrest him but he will be walking scot free two days later.

It’s painful that our relative was killed in such a way and his assailant should pay for what he did.

“He is a murderer and he deserves to be killed himself. We are not leaving this place and we won’t allow him to leave unless we have dealt with him,” she said.

When the cops finally escorted Kokerai into a police vehicle after several attempts to negotiate with the deceased’s relatives the mob threw stones at him and tried to attack him but police officers managed to shield him.

@DubeMatutu
  • God of War

    They should have left him to face mob justice. An eye for an eye will make the world a better place.

    • Legal Eagle

      The problem with mob justice is that if it condoned there will always be a chance that the wrong person might be mistaken for a perpetrator. One of my earliest cases was of a man who was jogging home after a shift where he came off from work at midnight. Unknowingly to him the was a mob looking for someone who had just molested a girl on that same road. He was beaten senseless. Mob justice must never be condoned. The Police have to up their game as have the Courts.

  • benjamin

    They should thank the police. It was gong to be a double murder, and unsuspecting individuals in the mob would have all of a sudden faced life jail terms. The evil spirit of mob justice had reared its ugly head,,, be very cautious of it, it can all of a sudden change your life for the worst.. Your trip to town to buy a few groceries or organize a few things for the betterment of your life may be all of a sudden converted to a trip to a very long time in jail. NEVER PARTAKE IN MOB JUSTICE!

    • nda

      police should always arrive on time to save lives

    • Wellington

      True that if you get carried away in the heat of the moment you might leave to regret the rest of your life

    • sekuru

      true, people must stop partaking in things like mob justice, you will end up in jail

  • Gxabhashe

    If i was one of the cops i was going to just let them handle him for 2minutes the idiot…

  • Legal Eagle

    A lot has been spoken lately about Political violence in the country. Those that lead the country have declared that they will not tolerate it. Those that are tasked with making and implementing Laws have got to realize that to reduce Political violence you have to start right from the bottom. Zimbabwe at this time and point is a broken society where life has become worth nothing to others. Other countries have adopted a zero tolerance to even the mildest form of assault. This goes a long way to reduce the prevalence of the more serious crimes. The Police must arrest and charge anyone getting involved in this type of behavior and the legislator must introduce Laws that punish those that commit even the mildest forms of assault by fines for first offenders and Court appearances for serious offenders. It is about time we consider introducing the “three strikes Law” in this country.The three-strikes law significantly increases the prison sentences of people convicted of a crime who have been previously convicted of two or more violent crimes or serious felonies It also limits the ability of these offenders to receive a punishment other than a life sentence. In our case an indeterminate sentence after three strikes would go a long way to deter people from committing violence which in the end could lead up to loss of life. If people are educated about this and told that differences must be sorted out in courts crime will be reduce. This although it might make people think twice about slapping someone in the face will not totally eradicate crimes of passion. It will however get people to think twice before embarking on this road of horror.

  • Brutal Truth

    The killer saved this Tonga man in a way.Maybe he was going to get AIDS from the prostitute who knows