panners, Cops in shootout – 1 dead, several injured in club battle

Abigail Mawonde, Harare Bureau

SUSPECTED illegal gold panners armed with machetes, swords and a pistol went on the rampage in Silobela yesterday, savaging revellers and exchanging gunfire with police in a melee that left one person dead and several others injured.

Violent fights related to gold claims are common in the Midlands Province but police yesterday described the latest incident as deplorable.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba condemned the incident.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to condemn the deplorable conduct by armed criminals who attacked revellers at Springvest Night Club, Mahari Business Centre, Silobela.

“On July 7, 2017 at around 0100hours, a group of unruly criminals armed with a pistol, machetes, swords and catapults went on the rampage assaulting people and police officers who tried to quell the violence.

“The gang resisted police authority when they were directed to lay down their weapons and went on to mobilise a group of about 50 people and started chanting slogans challenging the police and inciting others to be violent,” she said.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said police fired three warning shots but the criminals were daring.

Police had to call for reinforcements as the criminals went on a full throttle war with the law enforcers. They threw machetes and bottles at the police injuring one.

“A shot was fired towards the police from one of the armed gang members and in the ensuing mayhem police officers exchanged fire with the gang and one of the criminals was shot.

The gang immediately dispersed as they attempted to rescue their member who was injured in the shootout,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

The man later died in hospital.

“The ZRP will not condone any violent behaviour from whatever section of society. We denounce violence in whatever form and we will not stand akimbo when rogue elements terrorise innocent members of society,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

“We have a constitutional mandate to protect all citizens. We are fully aware of the disturbing trend occurring in mining areas where criminals have resorted to armed robbery, murder and of late even going to the extent of defying and resisting police orders.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said the police were working with the affected communities to educate, disarm and arrest offenders.

Police banned carrying of weapons in public but some people are violating the order.

“Incidentally, Silobela is one such area where the ban issued in terms of the Public Order and Security Act (POSA) is still in effect,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

She said the criminals were known artisanal miners.

One has since been arrested.

“Two of the criminals Carlos Mathonsi and Sibangani Ngwenya are wanted persons for attempted murder and malicious damage to property, ZRP Silobela CR 19/06/17 refers. The gang is also wanted in connection with a case of malicious damage to property and assault after they stoned a house belonging to Honourable Manoki Mpofu, the Member of Parliment for Silobela and assaulted his security guard,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

She urged the public to heed police orders.

“We are urging members of the public to heed calls by the police and desist from carrying offensive weapons and involving themselves in violent conduct. The untoward behaviour that has been occurring in mining areas where groups of criminals have been using offensive weapons to terrorise innocent people should stop forthwith,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.