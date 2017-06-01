Panners urged to go for HIV testing

Tanaka Mrewa, Chronicle Reporter

THE National Aids Council (NAC) has embarked on a programme to encourage gold panners to go for HIV testing as they are deemed to be one of the main drivers of the pandemic.

NAC Umguza district co-ordinator Mrs Sarah Hove said they were pushing for people to know their status in line with government policy, and gold panners are especially targeted.

Mrs Hove made the remarks at an HIV and AIDS music gala held at Master Cecil mine in Umguza district last Saturday.

Musician Martin Sibanda and Ndolwane super sounds, IYASA as well as the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) entertained people as they were being tested.

“The government’s initiative is that by the year 2020, 90 percent of people living with HIV should be knowing their status, 90 percent of infected people should be on ARV treatment and 90 percent of those people should be virally suppressed. The organisation identified gold panners as drivers of the pandemic. We have come up with ways of enabling people, especially those without easy access to health facilities, to get tested,” said Mrs Hove.

“This area has many gold panners and sex workers. We have seen it fit to avail HIV/Aids testing services to them. Such areas have high cases of STIs and that attracts HIV/Aids too. We have employed entertainment to entice people to come.”

She said a mobile clinic would go to the area every three months.

The councillor for the area, Sisa Moyo, said youths in the area were at risk.

“I am happy because many people have come to test. Couples and youths have responded well. We are assured that whatever results come out they will know how to handle themselves. We held several meetings with NAC and we are happy they have come on the ground.

However, we hope to have a clinic nearby rather than relying on mobile ones,” said Clr Moyo.

