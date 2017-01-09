Parirenyatwa hails BCC for keeping city clean

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

HEALTH and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa has commended the Bulawayo City Council for keeping the city clean, thereby protecting its residents from outbreaks of diseases such as typhoid.

Last Friday, BCC said there was no typhoid cases recorded in the city. A typhoid outbreak in Harare has claimed two lives from 22 reported cases.

Dr Parirenyatwa said Bulawayo rarely records typhoid outbreaks because the city is clean and well maintained.

“No typhoid cases have been recorded in Bulawayo. This is because it’s a clean city and I want to commend the city fathers for a good job.

Bulawayo’s sewer system is in good state and the tap water is safe. This protects residents from diseases such as typhoid.

“Out of the cases, 76 percent have been recorded in Harare and it’s unfortunate that the disease has killed two people,” said Dr Parirenyatwa.

He said all health facilities in the country are on high alert to respond and provide all necessary health services for the control of any suspected typhoid cases.

He advised the public to take precautionary measures to avoid contracting the disease.

Bulawayo City Council’s senior public relations officer Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said their emergency response and preparedness team investigated eight suspected cases and found them to be non-typhoid.

She however said the city remained on alert and had put in place an emergency preparedness plan to tackle any possible outbreaks.

Mrs Mpofu encouraged residents to observe high hygienic practices, which include disinfecting toilets, bathrooms and kitchens.

She said people should eat properly cooked and hot meals, drink and use safe water as well as wash hands properly and thoroughly, especially after using the toilet.

Typhoid fever is a serious disease and can be fatal. It is spread through food and water contaminated by faeces and urine.

It manifests itself in several symptoms including extreme fever, headaches, joint and muscle pain, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, nausea, and vomiting.

