Parly slashes portfolio committees

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

PARLIAMENT’S Standing Rules and Orders Committee (SROC) has reduced the number of portfolio committees from 20 to 15 and reappointed committee chairpersons.

The slashing of committees and re-appointments are in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s approach to rechannel resources to critical sectors of the economy.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda on Tuesday last week told legislators of the re-alignment of committees in line with the new dispensation.

“I would like to advise the House that following the Cabinet reshuffle by His Excellency President E. D. Mnangagwa, wherein Government ministries were streamlined and reduced to 22 ministries, the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders has re-aligned Portfolio Committees accordingly. There will therefore, now be 15 Portfolio Committees,” said Adv Mudenda.

Adv Mudenda said Muzarabani South MP, Cde Christopher Chitindi now heads the Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development, taking over from Cde Dexter Nduna.

Cde Chitindi was chairperson of the Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement committee which is now being chaired by Gokwe South’s Cde Justice Mayor Wadyajena.

Former War Veterans Minister, Rtd Col Tshinga Dube is now heading the Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services committee.

Norton legislator Mr Temba Mliswa has been appointed Mines and Energy portfolio chairperson replacing Masvingo Urban MP, Dr Daniel Shumba.

Mudzi West MP, Cde Magna Mudyiwa is now the chairperson of the Labour and Social Welfare portfolio committee taking over from Cde Goodluck Kwaramba.

Advocate Fortune Chasi has been appointed Justice and Parliamentary Affairs committee chair replacing Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi who has been appointed Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

Cde Ziyambi is also the leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Matabeleland South proportional representation MP, Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga takes over as Women and Youth Affairs committee chair from Cde Biata Beatrice Nyamupinga.

Matobo legislator, Cde Never Khanye lost his chairmanship of the Primary and Secondary Education, Sports and Arts portfolio to Cde Kenneth Musanhi.

Other committees remained unchanged.

Parliamentary committees are designated according to Government portfolios to examine the expenditure, administration and policy of Government departments and other matters falling under their jurisdictions as Parliament may, by resolution, determine.

Portfolio committees are expected to table at least one report per session in Parliament covering their activities. They perform pre-audit and post-audit functions.

