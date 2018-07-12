Party for peaceful polls on the cards

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

With two weeks to elections, a concert aimed at promoting a peaceful election has been organised for Bulawayo this weekend.

Organised by peace building organisations Go Zim and Heal Zimbabwe, the concert dubbed the ‘Get Out and Vote campaign’ is aimed at engaging citizens on voter education. It will be held at the Emasimini Business Centre in Cowdray Park starting at 10AM.

Entertainment will be provided by Iyasa, Guluva 7, Zimdancehall chanter Seh Calaz, Jah Signal, Iyasa and Madlela Skhobokhobo.

Go Zim and Heal Zimbabwe have been on a nationwide outreach to marginalised communities, churches, pubs, beerhalls and market places around the country where they have been using artistes to educate people.

Speaking ahead of the event, Guluva 7, a renowned Bulawayo award-winning artist urged people to attend the event in their numbers.

“Make sure you’ll be there as it’s going to be a great show. We’ll be encouraging people to vote, come July 30. They should come in their numbers to the campaign show as it’s free,” said Guluva 7.

He said people should expect fireworks from the star- studded concert.