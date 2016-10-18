LATEST: Pastor Pertunia Chiriseri discharged from hospital after accident that claimed Apostle Chiriseri

Nqobile Tshili, @nqotshili

PASTOR Pertunia Chiriseri of His Presence International Ministries has been discharged from hospital about a month following an accident that claimed the life of her husband Apostle Charles Chiriseri in Mbembesi.

Her discharge has paved the way for the holding of a memorial service for her husband tomorrow in Harare ahead of his burial in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Pastor Chiriseri, who is a member of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, was admitted to Bulawayo’s Mater Dei Hospital following the fatal accident.

The Chiriseri family spokesperson and founder of Harvest House International Ministries, Bishop Colin Nyathi, said Pastor Chiriseri was discharged from hospital on Saturday.

He expressed gratitude to members of the public for standing with the family during their difficult time.

“Once again we are filled with gratitude for all the love and support we have received at this time. Commissioner Snr Pastor Pertunia Chiriseri has been discharged from hospital and is recovering speedily in Bulawayo. We praise the Lord for His faithfulness,” Bishop Nyathi said.

He said following requests by members of the public, the family has agreed to have a funeral service in Harare.

“The service in Harare will be held on Thursday 20 October 2016 at Celebration Church in Borrowdale, beginning at 11AM. Friends and family are welcome to then pass their condolences to the family thereafter at the Chiriseri residence, 37 Southam Road, Greystone Park, Harare,” said Bishop Nyathi.

He said Apostle Chiriseri would be buried at Bulawayo’s Lady Stanley Cemetery on Saturday after a service to be held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair’s Hall number 3.

“The Bulawayo service will be streamed live on the ‘Apostle Charles Chiriseri’ – YouTube channel for those outside the country from 8AM,” said Bishop Nyathi.

Apostle Chiriseri founded His Presence Ministries International which has branches in the United Kingdom, South Africa and 10 branches across Zimbabwe.

He was a member of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ) and Council of Apostles.

He is survived by his wife, four children and an adopted niece.