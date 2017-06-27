Pastor refuses to pay maintenance

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

THE founder and leader of Bread of Life Ministries in Bulawayo refused to pay maintenance for his children after a magistrate had ordered him to pay $250 monthly maintenance.

Pastor Garikai Muvirimi walked out of the court after telling the magistrate he was a poor pastor who could not afford the amount.

He left in a huff without collecting bank account details for his wife, Ms Dudzai Kurehwandishe, to deposit the money for the upkeep of his two minor children.

Ms Kurehwandishe told magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya that her husband was irresponsible.

“Your worship, he is not taking care of me and our children yet the church is paying him about $2 000 per month. He abandoned us and went to stay in the church premises and he no longer buys grocery for us,” she said.

“I want him to contribute $300 per month for us so that l can manage to clear school fees arrears for our children. I did not drag my husband to this court to fix him. I just want him to assist me in raising our children.”

Muvirimi said he could afford to pay $50 per month because he is unemployed.

“I depend on church tithes and my average salary is $150 per month. I am in this court because my wife does not want me to preach the word of God,” he said.

Mr Tashaya said the court proved that Muvirimi was getting more than $500 per month.

“You can’t tell this court that you don’t have money yet your EcoCash statement shows that you get more than $500 every month. You will pay $250 starting from next month until your children attain the age of 18 or become self supportive,” he said.

Muvirimi told the magistrate that he will not pay the money because he is unemployed.

Mr Tashaya said: “Ms Kurehwandishe, if he fails to pay maintenance obtain a warrant of arrest and have him arrested. I will meet him in criminal court.”

Recently, our sister paper, B-Metro published a story about Muvirimi who left his family and went to stay in church saying that he was cutting down on travelling costs. However, his wife allegedly discovered that he was having an affair with a congregant.

@cynthiamthembo1