Pastor seeks protection against abusive son (34)

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A PASTOR from the Apostolic Church in Nazareth in Plumtree has been granted a protection order against his abusive son whom he alleged was in the habit of abusing him and his family.

Mr Leonard Tshuma (72) told the court that his son, Resbon Tshuma (34) threatens to kill him and assaults as well as insults his 70-year-old mother and sister aged 48.

“I stay with my son at my house and he is very violent to me and my family. He is constantly beating up and insulting his mother and sister. Whenever I try to stop him he threatens to beat me up as well or to kill me. His violent tendencies are becoming worse by the day and I fear for my life and that of my family.

“On 30 May he threatened to beat me up and my wife and further locked us up in our bedroom hut. He is constantly threatening to kill everyone in the house. I appeal to the court to warn Rebson against threatening, intimidating and assaulting me and my family,” he said.

Rebson did not object to the protection order.

Plumtree magistrate, Mr Joshua Mawere who presided over the matter granted the protection order and lashed out at Rebson.

“Your parents are now elderly people and you should be respecting them and taking care of them instead of abusing them. This is a sign that you are disrespectful and ungrateful. When you leave this place please go and live in peace with your family and show your parents the respect they deserve. If ever you are in breach of this protection order you would have committed a criminal offence,” he said. — @DubeMatutu