Pasuwa calls for positivity ahead of Algeria clash

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS’ coach Callisto Pasuwa has called for a positive approach to their Total African Nations Cup Group B encounter against Algeria tomorrow evening.

The four time championship winning coach with Dynamos said the underdog tag must be used to their advantage and they have been drilling that into the boys’ minds.

“We have been talking to the boys, it might be ranking part of it which sees Algeria far ahead of us but again on our part we need to be positive in our approach and if we do our things right I don’t see any problems in having points coming our side,” said Pasuwa.

He said the underdog tag could be worrisome to some people but not them as coaches and players and emphasised the gospel they have been preaching to the boys.

The Warriors arrived in Franceville on Wednesday afternoon to be welcomed by unfriendly weather conditions with temperatures above 35 degrees.

“We are left with a day before the match and we have been trying to acclamitise, get used to the weather and as you know its almost the same weather as that of Cameroon although here it’s a bit hotter, this is why the doctor was worried and kept on checking the boys’ urine,” said the Warriors coach, the only coach in the tournament not to have played or coached in Europe.

Meanwhile, legendary former national team defender Godfrey Paradza said Zimbabwe needs to apply a flexible system that will give the boys options in both attack and defence.

“We need two men in front of the defence because we don’t know what we up against but know what we can do when we have the ball going forward,” said the Dynamos and Zimbabwe Saints great.

Paradza’s probable starting line up

Tatenda Mvukura, Hardlife Zvirekwi, Onesimo Bhasera, Teenage Hadebe, Costa Nhamoinesu, Danny Phiri, Willard Katsande, Kuda Mahachi, Khama Billiart, Knowledge Musona, Tendai Ndoro