‘Pasuwa has a balanced squad’

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

The Zimbabwe national team were drawn in Group B at their third appearance of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals which will run in Gabon from January 14 to February 5. The Warriors were drawn with continental football heavyweights Algeria, Senegal and Tunisia.

Mandla Pardon Marova said Pasuwa’s squad made up of 16 foreign based players and seven locally-based Warriors will hold their own.

“This is a fairly balanced squad which Pasuwa has named. Obviously the coach can’t please everyone but to me these are the players who will make the nation proud. We are going to advance to the next stage of the tournament. The foreign based players’ exposure will come in handy and even the locally based guys who have been selected will want to use the opportunity to market themselves,” said Marova.

The locally based players in Pasuwa’s squad are three goalkeepers Tatenda Mukuruva, Donovan Bernard and Takabva Mawaya as well as the defence quartet of Lawrence Mhlanga, Teenage Hadebe, Hardlife Zvirekwi and Elisha Muroiwa.

Kaizer Chiefs defensive midfielder Willard Katsande leads the squad built around the experience of Europe-based players such as Marvelous Nakamba of Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands), Costa Nhamoinesu who plays for Sparta Praha, and KV Oostende forward Knowledge Musona.

Man of the moment Khama Billiat, Danny Phiri, Bruce Kangwa, Kuda Mahachi, Cuthbert Malajila, Evans Rusike, Nyasha Mushekwi, Mathew Rusike, Tendai Ndoro, Onismor Bhasera, Oscar Machapa and Tino Kadewere complete the Warriors squad.

Lincoln Ncube said Algeria, Senegal and Tunisia should be terrified because Pasuwa has named an offensive side.

“The national team coach has shown that he is not going to Gabon to defend, he is going there to attack. This is an offensive side because all the players named in the squad, from defence to strikers are capable of scoring. He has a healthy selection headache and what I know is that Zimbabwe are going to score in all their matches. The defenders are good when overlapping thus can bring another dimension to the Warriors’ play,” said Ncube.

Passmore Neshiri shared Ncube’s sentiments, adding that those who think Zimbabwe are underdogs will be shocked.

“The Warriors are not underdogs at all. The fact that they qualified for the finals with ease shows that they mean business and can only be underrated at their opponents’ own peril. It will be foolish to rule these Warriors out because they are a complete unit and have good, technically gifted players in almost all the departments,” said Neshiri.

Noreen Chinwada said Zimbabwe’s opponents should look out for Mamelodi Sundowns’ posterboy Billiat who she said has a point to prove after missing out on landing the Caf Africa based Player of the Year accolade on Thursday.

“Khama was robbed of that award and I believe he will turn that disappointment around and use his energy to show that he is the best. The other thing I think this will also mean he goes to Gabon with a cool head and will do everything to help the Warriors. Otherwise, team work will see the Warriors through and we will back them all the way,” Chinwada said.

Conny Chiweshe said: “The Warriors are going to do well and have proved to have big hearts by overcoming shoddy preparations in the past to do well. Remember when they went to Malawi by bus on the eve of the game they won. This time around their preparations also had some glitches and

I think that has made them stronger. We’re going to progress to the next stage and even go all the way to the semi-finals.”

Norbert Lumbiwa said his only disappointment is that “a big team like Highlanders failed to have a player travelling to Gabon.”

“The coaches felt these are the best players but I’m a little disappointed that a big team like Highlanders failed to have a player travelling to Gabon. How Muroiwa who was injured for the better part of the second half of the season made it into the final 23 to me is a mystery. Anyway, as supporters we just have to support the squad,” Lumbiwa said.

McCloud “Moyes” Moyo said: “The coach kept continuity and retained the guys that fought during the qualifiers. These players understand each other and I think Pasuwa and his technical team should be applauded because besides going for continuity, they also thought about the future by including some players that played together at junior national teams. This means that even after the Afcon finals we will have a strong base for our national team once senior players retire.”

Moyo also believes what gives Warriors an edge over their opponents is that since they are taking on highly ranked sides, Zimbabwe’s players will be inspired to raise their game so that they match their challengers.

