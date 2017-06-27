‘Peeping Tom’ murdered, trio on the run

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

A MAN from Woodville suburb in Bulawayo died after three people ganged up and assaulted him with a cue (pool stick), police confirmed yesterday.

The trio — two men and a woman — viciously beat up Makhosi Ndlovu (31) after accusing him of peeping at one of them while he was entertaining his girlfriend at Ndlovu’s home two weeks ago.

The incident happened at Umguza General Dealer shops at around 10AM on Sunday.

Ndlovu was pronounced dead on admission to the United Bulawayo Hospitals about an hour after the vicious attack.

Witnesses said Iba Kachikwama, siblings Tafadzwa Makuyana (21) and his sister Tatenda (22), who are all on the run, mercilessly pounded Ndlovu with the stick.

Residents yesterday told The Chronicle they watched helplessly as the trio took turns to hit Ndlovu.

“They just asked him why he peeped into the room. He asked them why he wouldn’t since he stays at the house. Before we even knew what was happening, the three started assaulting Makhosi,” said a shop keeper.

Mr Admire Mamvura, who shared the house with Ndlovu, said he was not buying the story that Ndlovu was killed for being a peeping Tom.

He queried why the trio killed Ndlovu two weeks after the incident.

Mr Mamvura said the trio had a grudge with Ndlovu after assuming he influenced him to send away his sister-in-law back to his rural home in Gokwe.

He said his sister-in-law was Kachikwama’s girlfriend.

“My wife’s younger sister was dating Iba. They are the ones Makhosi spied on,” said Mr Mamvura.

He said he was not happy with his sister-in-law’s relationship with Kachikwama and sent her to Gokwe.

Mr Mamvura said his decision to send the woman — whom he did not name — home could have triggered Ndlovu’s attack.

“I know them (the suspects). They are criminals and I didn’t want to lose my property. So to avoid trouble, I told my sister-in-law to go back home. It seems she met up with Iba to tell him about it. She left for home on Sunday morning and hours later Makhosi was attacked,” said Mr Mamvura.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said a murder investigation had been launched. She urged the public to resolve differences amicably as lives are lost needlessly.

“This is another incident where another life has been lost for no apparent reason. We urge members of the public to resolve their differences peacefully,” Insp Simango said.

