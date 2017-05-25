Peter Moyo launches album tonight

MUSICIAN, Peter “Dhewa” Moyo has declared that his new album, Mopao Mokonzi, which will be launched tonight at a bar in Harare, will prove to other artists that he is the boss.

Said Moyo: “Mopao Mokonzi means the big boss. In Zimbabwe, there’re two types of sungura, the Macheso type and the Dhewa type.

“I want to show the new kids on the block trying to sing like my dad who the boss of the genre is as no one does it better than me. This is why I chose to call my album Mopao Mokonzi.”

The album comes loaded with seven tracks that include: Mutsvene, Musara Pavana, Kurera Haisinyore, Mudiwa and Muridzi Weupenyu. The track Kurera Haisinyore features Andy Muridzo.

He said the album would be different from the rest as a lot of attention was paid to detail.

“This album is different from my past ones because it has good guitar arrangements and vocals.

“I’m bringing a new sound which will change music lovers’ perception of my music.

“All songs have powerful messages and people will definitely enjoy this one,” said the Young Igwe as he is affectionately known.

Reflecting on his music career, years after he took over from his late father – Tongai – Peter said he was satisfied.

“I’m happy with where I am now. People cannot talk of the best performers in Zimbabwe and leave my brand behind so I think brighter days are ahead.” —Harare Bureau