Petra pupil shines at LA arts awards

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

EIGHTEEN-year-old actor Daniel Emmanuel Nxumalo won three medals at the just ended World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in Los Angeles, (USA).

The actor received three medals, one silver medal for television acting and two bronze medals for dramatic and comic acting. Though he did not make it through to the finals, teammate Mpiwa Gwindi, a marimba player, made it to the finals and scooped two medals – a gold medal for original works and a silver medal.

Nxumalo said he was happy to have reached the semi finals of a very competitive international competition.

“I was absolutely overwhelmed with reaching the semi finals at an international level like the WCOPA. It is such an honour,” he said.

Nxumalo is doing Upper Six at Petra High School in Bulawayo and was the only performer from the City of Kings to have made it into the team.

Team Zimbabwe competed with 63 other nations from around the world and Nxumalo saw himself through to the semi-finals which had 40 contestants in the senior acting category.

“The young should not only focus on school alone but should also embrace extra-curricular activities. I’d love to see more contestants going to the championships. South Africa had 100 participants and the Philippines brought over 100 participants,” he said.

The young man’s parents also expressed their excitement over their son’s achievements.

“We are very proud of him and amazed at his achievement. We are so overwhelmed, he showed a lot of courage and determination. He is going to be a world class actor,” said his mother, Mrs Nxumalo.

The 10 performers were welcomed by the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kazembe Kazembe, who also awarded them with appreciation certificates.