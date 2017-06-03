Pirate taxi robbers on the loose

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

FOUR knife-wielding suspected armed robbers driving a silver Honda Fit are on the loose in Bulawayo and on Wednesday they robbed a hitch hiker of $320 and groceries.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Abednico Ncube said the four, who comprise three men and a woman, robbed the unnamed man at knife point.

He said their victim was robbed after he hitch hiked from a spot along 6th Avenue on his way to Cowdray Park at about 10PM.

Asst Insp Ncube said the robbers drove along Richmond road where they robbed him.

“The victim boarded a pirate taxi on his way home which had three men and a woman. The driver pleaded with his victim that he wanted to drop the other passengers in Richmond before driving to Cowdray Park. After they passed United College of Education, the driver stopped the vehicle and the others threatened to stab him with a knife,” said Asst Insp Ncube.

He said one of the four started searched his pockets and took away over $300.

“They searched him and took $320 which was in his pockets and groceries worth $30. After robbing him they pushed him out of the vehicle before speeding away,” he said.

Asst Insp Ncube said a report was made at Mzilikazi Police Station.

He urged members of the public to desist from boarding pirate taxis saying they were putting their lives in danger.

“It’s better to board public transport that may delay taking you home than risking your life. This is not the first incident where members of the public have been robbed after riding on the some of these vehicles owned by robbers pretending to be pirating,” he said.

Last year, another Cowdray Park resident who hitch hiked along 6th Avenue was sexually attacked by three women who forced him to have sex with them before taking away his semen.

The police have said Honda Fit vehicles are being used in most robberies in the city with some of them operating without number plates.

— @nqotshili