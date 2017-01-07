Pitso named CAF Coach of the Year

Cape Town — Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane was named the Coach of the Year for 2016 at the CAF Awards in Abuja, Nigeria.

According to the club’s official website, winning the African Coach of the Year was just one more stripe for the much decorated Mosimane whose incredible run as coach has lifted the Tshwane giants to the most successful spell in the club’s history.

Along with Mosimane, Sundowns were also honoured as the African Club of the Year following the Brazilians exploits in winning the CAF Champions League.

Sundowns claimed the Absa Premiership in incredible fashion before being reinstated into the CAF Champions League and lifting the coveted prize in October, 2016.

Meanwhile, Denis Onyango beat team-mate Khama Billiat, who was runner up for the honour of CAF Player of the Year – Based in Africa, adding to the various awards he won in the domestic league and in his home country.

To cap off an outstanding evening, Mamelodi Sundowns dominated the CAF Team of the Year with Keagan Dolly, Billiat and Onyango completing the starting XI.

Award winners:

African Player of the Year

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City)

African Player of the Year – based in Africa

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies)

Most promising talent

Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria & Manchester City)

Young Player of the Year

Alex Iwobi (Nigeria & Arsenal)

Coach of the Year

Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Club of the Year

Mamelodi Sundowns

National team of the Year

Uganda

Women’s national team of the Year

Nigeria

Referee of the Year

Bakary Papa Gassama

CAF African XI for 2016:

Goalkeeper: Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders: Serge Aurier (Cote d’Ivoire & PSG), Aymen Abdenour (Tunisia & Valencia), Eric Bailly (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United), Joyce

Lomalisa (DRC &AS Vita)

Midfielders: Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns), Rainford Kalaba (Zambia & TP Mazembe),Keegan Dolly (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund), Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City)

Subs: Aymen Mathlouthi (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli), Salif Coulibaly (Mali & TP Mazembe), Islam Slimani (Algeria & Leicester City), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Roma), Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria & Manchester City), Alex Iwobi (Nigeria & Arsenal)— Sport24.