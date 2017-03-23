Plan to put all HIV positive people on treatment unveiled

December 24, 2015 Headlines, Top Stories

Harare Bureau—
The government wants to put all people living with HIV on treatment upon testing positive, head of Aids and Tuberculosis Unit in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Owen Mugurungi, has said. Previously, only those with a CD4 count of less than 500 were put on treatment. Speaking to journalists yesterday during a health talk on the country’s position towards implementing the new World Health Organisation guidelines on treatment of HIV, officially launched at the just ended International Conference on Aids and STIs in Africa (ICASA), Dr Mugurungi said the government was also considering giving antiretroviral drugs to HIV negative people at high risk of contracting HIV as a prevention method.

“The challenge for us is not only the resources to be able to provide treatment to all those in need, but also to get people tested so that they know their status and be put on treatment,” said Dr Mugurungi.

He said according to recent national HIV estimates, there were approximately 1,5 million people living with HIV of which 850,000 were on treatment against 1,2 million in urgent need of ARVs. Dr Mugurungi said the new guidelines would then translate to providing ARVs to all HIV positive people.

“We now need to look at how we implement these new guidelines in Zimbabwe,” said Dr Mugurungi.

He said the government would also relook into the epidemic data for Zimbabwe to assess who was at high risk of getting HIV for prevention treatment.

“We’ll seriously be considering post exposure prophylaxis (Prep) targeting people at great risk. That means we’ve to relook into our data to see who’s at high risk,” said Dr Mugurungi.

He said to ensure that most people knew their status; the government would have to move away from institutionalising HIV testing and counselling to getting the services to the people through HIV self testing and or door-to-door voluntary testing and counselling.

“We must change the way we’ve been doing our testing to ensure that many of our people know their HIV status. We’ve been relying on the people coming to our facilities, but now we need to be going in schools, churches, market places and of course homes,” said Dr Mugurungi.

Speaking at the same occasion, the Zimbabwe National Network for People Living with HIV executive director, Muchanyara Mukamuri, said the ‘test and treat’ guidelines were the way to go for treatment of HIV.

Mukamuri, however, emphasised the need for strengthening of community involvement before implementation of the guidelines to ensure people have full understanding. She said the government should also scale up adherence support to ensure that all those put on ART adhered to treatment to avoid resistance.

HIV and Aids advocate, Chamunorwa Mashoko, who also spoke at the meeting also urged the government to increase domestic funding to reduce the funding gap in making ARVs available to all.

He said the contribution from development partners should also be direct support to areas of need instead of technical assistance.

In its 2016 guidelines on treatment and prevention of HIV, the WHO recommended countries to put all people tested HIV positive on antiretroviral drugs despite their CD4 count and secondly that countries should use HIV treatment as a prevention choice for people at high risk of contracting HIV such as commercial sex workers.

The health talk was facilitated by the Health Journalists Association of Zimbabwe in partnership with AVAC- an international organisation involved in simplifying science for the ordinary people.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • MELISSA WADE

    Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past 3 years now; I had spent a lot of money going from one places to another, from churches to churches, hospitals have been my home every day residence. Constant checks up have been my hobby not until this faithful day, I was searching through the online, I saw a testimony on how one Dr Oneida helped someone in curing his HIV disease, I quickly copied his email which is, oneidaherbalcure@solution4u.com, just to give him a test I spoke to him, he asked me to do some certain things which I did, he told me that he is going to provide the herbal cure to me, which he did, then he asked me to go for medical checkup after some days after using the herbal cure, I was free from the deadly disease, he only asked me to post the testimony through the whole world, faithfully am doing it now, please brothers and sisters, he is great, I owe him in return. visit him if you are having a similar problem just email him on, (oneidaherbalcure@solution4u.com) or call +447 035 906 904

  • Mcnolty

    I am Mcnolty Nancy Eilish by name i resides at Aldergrove, British Columbia i am so happy now that am HIV negative not positive because the LORD that has been doing it for others has also done my own, may God also help you all that is also sick of HIV and aids because i also visited Hindu lord who is the cure of my infection, he is called Dr Molan with the email dr.hiv.aids.curer@gmail.com i gave a visit last week at his temple clan, and after so many things and after curing the disease he gave me a cup of medicine blood and instructed me on how to use it, also he guided me at every steps and he told me after following the instrctions i should go to either my family doctor or to a hospital and check again, behold the doctor confirmed it negative, i was so shocked and amazed at what i saw and now am free from HIV thanks be to you doctor i cant tell how much i am happy right now, thanks once again, if not for you i would have been still dyeing on the sick bed and counting my days, But here i am now with no fears about tomorrow, may my God richly Bless you great doctor, you are really different from all others in the whole world, i never believed that i could be writing Testimony now and sharing it everywhere, these is to show how happy i am to be cured of hiv i live my life in good now, if i can give you the whole things on these earth i wouldn’t mind giving it to you Doctor, you saved my life and now i am alive and healthy again, i owe you a lot in millions, please find it in your heart to rejoice with me anyone reading these should please pray for these great Doctor who God is using to Cure the sick and help the poor, he is specialized in every angles,both spells and rituals, may my God Bless these man and you people also reading these may God Bless you more and the sick reading these should have no fear anymore these great Doctor will clear your doubts and bring happiness into your life , don’t contact him and be doubting him because he might not help you, i remembered what it took me to be able to be cured by him, i had full faith and Believe and here i am now happy and smiling everyday, if you are also in this type of problem and you need help also contact this great man on his email now dr.hiv.aids.curer@gmail.com or call his mobile phone number +233231791514 he is always ready to respond, and you can add me on Facebook by clicking the link https://www.facebook.com/mcnoltynancy.eilish Let me quicky tell these now i want you all viewers to know that i happen to have 2 kids for my husband, when i was still Hiv positive and then we couldnt proceed to have another kids all because of my disease i did so many things a human can think of doing to live and not die i and my husband did so many things also just to get my disease healed, we went to several places to seek for help not even one person could ever help, until i melt a comment on the daily news paper that was commented by Regina from California about how this powerful same doctor helped her get cured of the disease (HIV-AIDS) ” my fellow beloved” I firstly taught getting a help from a spiritual source was a wrong idea, but i think of these, will i continue to stress on these disease all day when i have someone to help me save my life?” so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact him through his Email address at dr.hiv.aids.curer@gmail.com and after everything i got a good result of the work done by him now i have concluded my final test on the hospital by my doctor that i am now HIV- Negative. My papers for check are with me and now and i can give birth to as many kids i want, i am happy and glad for his miraculous help and powers.

  • Mcnolty

    I am Mcnolty Nancy Eilish by name i resides at Aldergrove, British Columbia i am so happy now that am HIV negative not positive because the LORD that has been doing it for others has also done my own, may God also help you all that is also sick of HIV and aids because i also visited Hindu lord who is the cure of my infection, he is called Dr Molan with the email dr.hiv.aids.curer@gmail.com i gave a visit last week at his temple clan, and after so many things and after curing the disease he gave me a cup of medicine blood and instructed me on how to use it, also he guided me at every steps and he told me after following the instrctions i should go to either my family doctor or to a hospital and check again, behold the doctor confirmed it negative, i was so shocked and amazed at what i saw and now am free from HIV thanks be to you doctor i cant tell how much i am happy right now, thanks once again, if not for you i would have been still dyeing on the sick bed and counting my days, But here i am now with no fears about tomorrow, may my God richly Bless you great doctor, you are really different from all others in the whole world, i never believed that i could be writing Testimony now and sharing it everywhere, these is to show how happy i am to be cured of hiv i live my life in good now, if i can give you the whole things on these earth i wouldn’t mind giving it to you Doctor, you saved my life and now i am alive and healthy again, i owe you a lot in millions, please find it in your heart to rejoice with me anyone reading these should please pray for these great Doctor who God is using to Cure the sick and help the poor, he is specialized in every angles,both spells and rituals, may my God Bless these man and you people also reading these may God Bless you more and the sick reading these should have no fear anymore these great Doctor will clear your doubts and bring happiness into your life , don’t contact him and be doubting him because he might not help you, i remembered what it took me to be able to be cured by him, i had full faith and Believe and here i am now happy and smiling everyday, if you are also in this type of problem and you need help also contact this great man on his email now dr.hiv.aids.curer@gmail.com or call his mobile phone number +233231791514 he is always ready to respond, and you can add me on Facebook by clicking the link https://www.facebook.com/mcnoltynancy.eilish Let me quicky tell these now i want you all viewers to know that i happen to have 2 kids for my husband, when i was still Hiv positive and then we couldnt proceed to have another kids all because of my disease i did so many things a human can think of doing to live and not die i and my husband did so many things also just to get my disease healed, we went to several places to seek for help not even one person could ever help, until i melt a comment on the daily news paper that was commented by Regina from California about how this powerful same doctor helped her get cured of the disease (HIV-AIDS) ” my fellow beloved” I firstly taught getting a help from a spiritual source was a wrong idea, but i think of these, will i continue to stress on these disease all day when i have someone to help me save my life?” so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact him through his Email address at dr.hiv.aids.curer@gmail.com and after everything i got a good result of the work done by him now i have concluded my final test on the hospital by my doctor that i am now HIV- Negative. My papers for check are with me and now and i can give birth to as many kids i want, i am happy and glad for his miraculous help and powers.

  • David Geeniel

    May God bless you Mcnolty Nancy Eilish for your comment and testimony about Dr Molan, please help me thank Dr Molan for what he has done in my daughter life, i never think of my daughter being alive today if it wasn’t for his help and i am so happy to let the world know that there are still real, genuine and legit Hiv&Aids Curers in these world, i will advice anybody having HIV virus to be fast in contacting him now in other for you to gain your health and your physical strenght back and if you have any problem or having symptoms you should contact him also and get advice on how to get any of the problem you find your self in solved i got to see Dr Molan too he cured my 34 years old daughter who contracted Hiv from his boyfriend, right now Dr Molan is also busy trying to cure my Daughter,s Boyfreind Gerrad dero right now, i am happy my daughter is now Hiv negative and no longer postive, with God by our side Gerrad dero is also getting cured within few days time. all thanks to Mcnolty Nancy Eilish for her information on how i reached out to Dr Molan, if you want to get any kind of help or solution contact Dr Molan on his emailing contact dr.hiv.aids.curer@gmail.com i also have his phone number and i am giving it also for those who needs his help urgently 233231791514

    Thanks everyone and God bless Dr Molan and also my dear friend Mcnolty Nancy Eilish.

  • Ferrell James Allen

    My namE IS ferrell james allen, i am not shy to mention my name here because i am Negative now, completely free. I am here to testify about Dr ramah Natural Herbal Medicine. I am happy to inform the general public on how i was cured of GENITAL HERPES by Dr ramah Natural Herbal Medicine. I visited different hospital but they gave me prescription of drugs such as Famvir, Zovirax, and Valtrex, these drugs are very expensive and funny enough they do not even work. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on herpes and i saw people discussing about how effective Dr ramah Natural Herbal Medicine works, saying Dr ramah has cure to all kind of deadly disease and his contact details was shown there Email: Dr.ramahherbalhome@gmail.com Phone: +2348066159471, when i contacted him he gave me strong hope and sent his Herbal medicine to me which i took and it seriously worked for me. Am a free person now without Herpes virus, my test result came out negative. I pray for you Dr ramah. While i was talking to him i understood he can also cure Hiv, Cancer, help to solve pregnancy problem and also restore broken relationship and many more.
    Dr ramah Contact Details Below.
    Email: Dr.ramahherbalhome@gmail.com
    Phone: +2348066159471

  • GEMMA

    I am indeed very happy for my life; My name is Maquilla Gemma Protacio, I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past 5 years now; I had spent a lot of money going from one places to another, from one church to another, hospitals have been my every day residence. Constant checks up have been my hobby not until last Month, I was searching through the internet, I saw a testimony on how DR. ALI EKER helped someone in curing her HIV disease, quickly I copied his email which is (ekerali553@gmail.com). I spoke to him, he asked me to do some certain things which I did, he told me that he is going to provide the herbal to me, which he did, then he asked me to go for medical checkup after some days after using the herbal cure, I was free from the deadly disease, he only asked me to post the testimony through the whole world, faithfully am doing it now, please brothers and sisters, he is great, I owe him in my life. if you are having a similar problems just email him on (ekerali553@gmail.com). Are you in need of help to solve your infertility problem or to get
    pregnant? He can also cure disease like Cancer, Diabeties, Herpes, Hepatitis B, Etc. You can reach me on email: maquillagemmaprotacio@gmail.com