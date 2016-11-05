Platinum Chibuku finale

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

BAOBAB Stadium in Mhondoro explodes this afternoon as it plays host to the Chibuku Super Cup final pitting 2014 winners FC Platinum and league and cup final debutants, Ngezi Platinum.

With $75 000 at stake and a ticket to represent Zimbabwe in the Caf Confederations Cup next year, there surely is everything to fight for.

FC Platinum have already tasted the sweetness of the Chibuku Super Cup cash and also ventured into the African jungles following their 3-1 defeat of Harare City in the inaugural final in 2014. Coach Norman Mapeza was there, goalkeeper Petros Mhari, the Moyo twins, Kelvin and Elvis and Raphael Muduviwa were all part of the conquering squad and are likely to be on the starting 11 today.

FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo said they were looking forward to adding silveware into their cabinet. The double for the Pure Platinum Play boys is still within reach.

“This is an opportunity to add silverware. Participating in the final is motivating enough for us and the boys are more than ready to give it 100 percent come the first whistle,” said Chizondo.

The match, according to the Premier Soccer League kicks of at 2PM and will be beamed on Supersport.

The FC Platinum spokesperson said they were not thinking about the benefits of lifting the cup as yet ,especially the African jungle as they do not want to lose focus of the job at hand.

“We will only talk about the Caf Confederations Cup after 90 minutes tomorrow and still we have to sit down as a club and look at the pros and cons of that project,” she said.

Despite being crippled by the unavailability of key defender Byron Madzokere through suspension, Ngezi Platinum are still dangerous and would want to make full use of playing on home turf.

They still have the experienced Partson Jaure who will be partnered by Edgar Tapera in the heart of defence while Liberty Chakoroma, Walter Mukanga and veteran Washington Pakamisa will also use their long service to the game fully.

“We were disturbed with news that Byron will not be playing in the final due to suspension, that has been our stumbling block in our preparations.

We just have to find able replacements and right now two guys are fighting for his place and I just hope they will fit in well,” said Tonderai Ndiraya, the Ngezi Platinum coach.

He said despite the setback, all the other players were available and ready to do battle, in what is turning out to be a fairytale run for the league debutants who were at one time strong candidates for relegation until the arrival of Ndiraya.

“Playing at home has somehow assisted us but we are a bit concerned by the excitement on the boys part. We are trying to control that so that they approach the game normally, just like any other match we have played because now you can clearly see the over-excitement traits in them.

Physically and technically the boys are ready with my worry being the psychological aspect but we are working on correcting that,” said Ndiraya.

Chibuku Super Cup 2016 results

First round: Harare City 4,0Border Strikers;FC Platinum 2,0 Chapungu, Ngezi Platinum 3,1 Hwange, ZPC Kariba 1,0 Bulawayo City, Caps 1,1 Tsholotsho (Tsholotsho won 4-3 on penalties), Triangle United 1, 0Chicken Inn, Dynamos 0-0 How Mine (How Mine won 5-4 on penalties), Highlanders 2,1 Mutare City

Quarterfinals: Triangle United 0,1 FC Platinum, How Mine 1,1 Highlanders (Highlanders won 4-2 on penalties), Ngezi Platinum 4,1 Tsholotsho, ZPC Kariba 2,2 Harare City (Harare City won 4-2 on penalties)

Semifinal: Harare City 0, 3 FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum 1,0 Highlanders

Final: Ngezi Platinum ? ? FC Platinum