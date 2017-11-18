PLATINUM CLASH: LOG LEADERS CLASH AT MANDAVA

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Castle Lager Premiership title race has reached fever pitch, with all three championship chasing teams in action this afternoon.

It’s an exciting weekend where there is no room for error for the top three teams, FC Platinum, Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

While today’s focus will be on the FC Platinum-Ngezi clash at Mandava Stadium, Dynamos are equally involved in a tricky encounter against relegated Bantu Rovers at Barbourfields.

Only two points separate log leaders FC Platinum, who are on 66 points, and Dynamos and Ngezi, who are tied on 64 points.

With Dynamos breathing heavily on FC Platinum’s back, both platinum miners know that today might see DeMbare claiming top spot in the event that they share spoils at Mandava and the Harare giants beat Rovers.

However, it will not be an easy outing for Dynamos, who set up base in Bulawayo on Wednesday following their 2-0 win over Bulawayo City.

History favours Dynamos to prevail against Bantu Rovers as they have won six out of their seven league meetings since 2009.

The best Bantu Rovers have ever done was to hold DeMbare 0-0 in 2014; the year Dynamos last won the Premiership title.

A draw for Dynamos at this stage would be disastrous.

Bantu Rovers are at ease heading into the game, with coach Methembe Ndlovu saying they are treating the game just like any other league match.

Deep down, Ndlovu will be hoping that his players replicate the performance they exhibited against title chasing Ngezi a fortnight ago, despite them losing 1-0.

“We take each game as it comes and every time we go to the field we play to win. Playing a team like Dynamos is self-motivating to the players, which leaves us as coaches with an easier job to do in terms of motivating players and we won’t put the lads under any pressure,” said Ndlovu.

“Looking from our loss against Chapungu, we had the positives in the sense that we went to the break tied 0-0 only to concede soft goals in the second half. What we need to do against Dynamos is maintain our concentration.”

Meanwhile, a double header is on the cards at Luveve Stadium tomorrow. How Mine will play host to relegation threatened Shabanie Mine in a lunchtime kick-off, with former champions Chicken Inn taking to the field against Chapungu later.

Matchday 33 fixtures

Today: FC Platinum v Ngezi Platinum (Mandava), Bantu Rovers v Dynamos (Barbourfields)

Tomorrow: Caps United v Bulawayo City (National Sports Stadium), Yadah FC v Highlanders (Rufaro), How Mine v Shabanie Mine (Luveve, 1PM), Chicken Inn v Chapungu (Luveve), Hwange v Harare City (Colliery), Black Rhinos v ZPC Kariba (Morris Depot), Triangle United v Tsholotsho FC (Gibbo)