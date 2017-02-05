Players desert Hwange

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HWANGE FC have been hit by a massive player exodus, forcing the club to hold a two-week long trial stint to replace about nine players that have left the coal miners.

The players are said to be owed substantial amounts of money dating back to 2015.

Players that have quit Hwange in search of greener pastures include the goalkeeping duo of London Zulu and Future Sibanda; the defending trio of David Boriwondo, Tonisani Sibelo and Munyaradzi Mungadze; midfielders Innocent Mucheneka and Farayi Vimisayi, as well as striker Pritchard Mphelele.

They all demanded clearance letters to enable them to look for employment elsewhere.

Sources said Vimisayi and Boriwondo are eyeing moves to ZPC Kariba, while Mphelele is trying his luck at Harare City.

Mungadze has been training with Bulawayo City and Bantu Rovers are reportedly interested in the services of one of the goalies between Zulu and Sibanda.

It is not clear where the industrious Sibelo and Mucheneka are headed for, but the former was spotted in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

“The players couldn’t take it anymore and some who had running contracts demanded to be released because they had gone for a while without getting salaries. The club owes them bonuses and salaries dating back to 2015. It only made sense that they seek greener pastures,” said a source.

The players’ departure comes after the coalminers lost forward Gift Mbweti to Zvishavane side FC Platinum. Mbweti, a Soccer Star of the Year finalist, travelled with the platinum miners for their pre-season camp to South Africa a fortnight ago.

Hwange coach Mebelo Njekwa yesterday confirmed losing a number of players, but said he was working on finding replacements.

“It is true that quite a number of players asked for clearance letters after their contracts ran out and have left us. However, so many youngsters from across the country have been training with us since last week and we’re concluding our trials tomorrow. After losing the players, we decided to build a new squad and we’re confident of coming up with a strong side. Most of the players attending trials are between the ages of 20 and 25 years,” said Njekwa.

