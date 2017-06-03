‘Poacher’ school head, son nabbed

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

A HEADMASTER at Chirisa Primary School in Gokwe, Midlands Province and his teenage son have been arrested after being found in possession of an AK-47 and .303 rifle which they were allegedly using for poaching.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) rangers arrested Stanley Masukuma (46) and his son Henslein (19) on Wednesday at Chirisa Safaris.

Sources said ZimParks rangers were assisted by an independent team of lion researchers in arresting the duo who were at the safari that is close to the school.

Close sources yesterday said the father and son were found with five kilogrammes of mealie-meal, relish and cooking utensils.

They said it made rangers suspect they may have been camped at the safari game park to illegally hunt animals.

ZimParks spokesperson Mr Nyasha Simukai said the suspects were handed over to the police.

“I can confirm that two armed poachers were arrested in Chirisa Safari Area on 31 May 2017. An AK-47 rifle with one magazine and 34 rounds of ammunition and one .303 rifle and other various items were also recovered,” said Mr Simukai.

He said the other recovered property included an axe, knife, homemade screw driver, four cellphones, calculators and groceries.

Mr Simukai warned members of the public against poaching saying it was a serious crime which warrants a jail term.

“Wildlife poaching is a serious offence in terms of the laws of Zimbabwe. Wildlife is a national heritage which must benefit all Zimbabweans. We encourage local communities to raise alarm if they see any form of illegal activities within their areas and communities living adjacent to wildlife areas. They should embrace the Campfire concept so that they can all benefit from wildlife resources,” said Mr Simukai.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the report had not reached her office.

Recently, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Lazarus Dokora urged teachers and school heads to be role models for pupils. He said a lot of their time was being wasted in courts instead of pursuing the education agenda.

He said the Ministry was losing resources as school heads were leaving teachers and children unattended.

“You have left school because you have to be prosecuted in the court. Who is losing in this process? My kids are losing, the teachers are left unattended, more problems there and we can’t afford to have school teachers missing out on their children because they are now attending to some criminal cases. No,” said Dr Dokora.

— @nqotshili