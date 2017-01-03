Poaching escapade goes wrong as man drops cellphone at crime scene

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A POACHING escapade by a 43-year-old Kwekwe man went wrong when he dropped his cell phone at the crime scene after killing a rhinoceros worth $120 000 at Bubye Valley Conservancy in Beitbridge district.

Godknows Mashame of 19067 Mbizo 4 Extension was arrested for allegedly poaching on December 24 before disappearing to Kwekwe.

Police detectives arrested him after tracking him through his cell phone.

It is alleged that the detectives recovered three firearms, two empty magazines, explosives, a hunter’s torch, ammunition and two kudu horns from the accused.

Mashame was not asked to plead to unlawful killing or hunting of a rhinoceros when he appeared before Beitbridge magistrate, Mr Godswill Mavenge yesterday.

He was remanded in custody to January 16 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court, if he so wished.

Prosecuting, Mr Misheck Guwanda said on December 24, Mashame went to Bubye Conservancy and shot dead a rhinoceros.

He allegedly dehorned it.

Mr Guwanda said the suspect went back to Kwekwe and the following day, an employee at the conservancy discovered a rhino carcass and alerted his employer.

The matter was then reported to the police.

A mobile phone and three spent cartridges were recovered from the scene.

Through investigations, detectives discovered that the mobile phone belonged to Mashame whom they tracked to his house in Kwekwe.

Mr Guwanda said police went to Mashame’s house and conducted a search leading to the discovery of three firearms among other things used in poaching.

He said the rhino was valued at $120 000.