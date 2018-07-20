Pokello getting married AGAIN!?

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

The queen of swag, Pokello Nare seems to be searching high and low for a wedding dress as plans are reportedly afoot for her to tie the knot again.

Barely six months after “confirming” the end of her two-year marriage to Ghanaian Elikem, Pokello seems to be moving on with her life at breakneck speed. When the couple broke up, they had a son, Tristan.

In March she posted pictures of her new beau, Ronald Muzambe on her Instagram @queenofswaggerofficialpage account validating months of speculation that she had parted ways with her former Big Brother housemate, Elikem.

Showing off a capped sleeved sweetheart neckline bridal dress to her 300k followers she said she was in search of a wedding dress as she showed off an elegant white gown.

“I’m currently shopping for a wedding dress.”

In the same caption she even quoted 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 challenging women to replace the word love with their man’s name.

“If it’s not accurate, he is not the one. Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonour others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, and it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices in the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, and always perseveres.”

Others thought it was a gimmick by Pokello and asked by one of her followers: “Why are you shopping for a gown again?” Pokello responded saying: “Cos [sic] I have decided I must grace an aisle with my presence.”

Challenging societal norms, Pokello said during her wedding she will wear a veil, which for some is taboo for a mother of two as a wedding it symbolises bride’s virginity and modesty.

“Not only will I wear White, I’m wearing a veil that will cover my Face too, with Red lipstick.”

In support one of her followers tarie.petty: “Hahahha @queenofswaggerofficialpage wandispaka (you’ve made my day). Haters hokoyo (beware)! Even a Mum of two can wear the veil covering her face and a white gown because she can! #freetobeme.”

While some were giddy with excitement other followers pointed out that this was just a marketing stunt by Pokello to advertise wedding dresses on www.flobridalcouture.co.zw.

In any case time will tell as to whether she was joking or was indeed in search for a wedding dress for her own nuptials.