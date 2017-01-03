Police appeal for public to identify accident victim

Chronicle Reporter

POLICE are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man who died in a road accident on December 16 in Bulawayo.

The body of the unidentified male accident victim was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals mortuary.

In a statement, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said the deceased, suspected to have been between 40 and 50 years old, did not have any form of identification at the time of his death.

She said he was about 1, 72 metres tall, brown in complexion and stout.

The accident victim was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and slippers when he was hit by a car as he crossed 20th Avenue.

“He had no particulars with him and his relatives are not known. Anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the deceased may contact the Officer in Charge Bulawayo Central Traffic Chief Inspector Mudzamiri on 09-64661 or the investigative officer Constable Dzingirai on 0772459198,” said Insp Simango.

Meanwhile, police are also appealing for information that may help them locate a missing person Marylene Ratidzo Mtero Sibanda (26) from Nketa 8 suburb.

“She was last seen on November 30, 2016. She was last seen going to South Africa using Trans Africa Tours.

Anyone with information may contact her brother Godfields Sibanda on 0782732558, 0772394906 or ZRP Tshabalala on 09-496755 489564 or any nearest police station,” said Insp Simango.

