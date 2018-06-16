Police ban dangerous weapons in public places

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu/Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporters

POLICE in Gwanda and Gokwe have issued orders banning the carrying of dangerous weapons in public places within the next three months.

The prohibition orders have been issued in terms of the Public Order and Security Act and those who violate them maybe jailed for up to six months.

Police said they will intensify patrols and conduct stop and search operations during the time when the orders are in operation.

The Officer Commanding Police in Gwanda District, Chief Superintendent Enock Sibanda, said the ban was effective from June 15 to September 15.

“As police we believe that the carrying in public, whether openly or in concealment, in a public or public display of these weapons is likely to cause public disorder or a breach of peace. These weapons are namely catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knifes, spears, daggers or any traditional weapons,” he said.

“We have issued this order as we have recorded a number of assault cases in Gwanda which involve these weapons. These cases are recorded mostly in mining areas as a result of gold rushes and drinking spots.”

Chief Supt Sibanda said once found these weapons will be confiscated and culprits prosecuted.

In the Midlands province, the Officer Commanding Police in Gokwe District, Chief Superintendent Johannes Govo, said no one must carry knobkerries, knives, catapults, machetes, spears or daggers in public when the ban is effective.

He said during that period, police will intensify random stop and search operations and those found in possession of banned weapons will be arrested.

In a statement, Chief Supt Govo said the ban stretches from June 14 to September 14. — @DubeMatutu @winnie_masara