Police fight crime through music

Tobias Mandoreba in Hwange, Showbiz Correspondent

THE usually quiet Hwange town is expected to roar into life on September 30 as the Colliery Stadium reverberates in dance and music during the CID Matabeleland North Business Against Crime musical concert.

The show would be held in conjunction with the local Crime Consultative Committee and is the second in the province after a similar one was held at Chinotimba Stadium in Victoria Falls in July, which was a success.The gigs aim to raise stakeholder awareness on the need to partner Zimbabwe Republic Police in combating crime.

Tickets for the show are pegged at $2 and $1 for adults and children respectively.

Popular musician Martin Sibanda and his Ndolwane Super Sounds are the main attraction at the show and will share the stage with the likes of Hwange based outfits, Chibuku Road to Fame Matabeleland North representatives Shantani Afro Jazz Band, Marasha Moto Express Band and Jambezi based Kwejani Band.

From Victoria Falls a lot will be expected from the likes of Zimdancehall sensation Ray “Muffiaking” Karipache and Chicken Bus.

In an interview, district chairperson for the Crime Consultative Committee James Sibanda said:

“All the logistics are now in place to host this fundraising musical show here in Hwange and it is coming at the backdrop of an exciting show in Victoria Falls at the end of July. A number of musical groups are expected to dish out lots of entertainment to music lovers to the community whose support I can say is commendable in this drive.” he said.

Ndolwane Super Sounds band manager Thandazani Nyoni promised fans a show to remember.

“As Ndolwane we have always made sure we give best performances during live shows and this one is no exception. I am urging fans to come in numbers and enjoy a show to remember,” he said.

Marasha Moto Express Band leader Rangarirai Pedzisai also promised music fans a show to remember.“We are more than geared for this show as we want to prove to revellers that our growing popularity in the town and province is no fluke” he said.

