Police hunt 3 murder suspects

July 6, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter
POLICE in Bulawayo have launched a manhunt for three murder suspects in connection with the death of Mr Marcos Ndlovu of Woodville suburb in Bulawayo.

Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango yesterday said Ibah Kachikwama (20) Tafadzwa Makuyana (22) and Tatenda Makuyana (24) are on the run after allegedly fatally attacking Mr Ndlovu.

“We’re appealing to members of the public for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects. Circumstances are that on June 25, 2017, Ibah Kachikwama, Tatenda and Tafadzwa Makuyana were at Umguza shop, also known BG shops in Woodville, Bulawayo. The three hit Marcos Ndlovu of Plot 42, Woodville, Bulawayo, several times all over the body with a pool stick,” said Insp Simango.

She said Ndlovu was ferried to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“The three accused persons disappeared after committing the offence,” said Insp Simango.

She said anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three could contact Assistant Inspector Muchemwa on 0779 682 446, ZRP Queens Park on 09-226413 or any nearest police station.

Police have since expressed concern at the increase in murder cases which in some cases are being fuelled by binge drinking and minor disputes.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said they were working to end the killings.

She said 20 people were murdered countrywide in the month of June alone and many of them over petty quarrels.

The judiciary has also expressed concern at the upsurge in murder cases.

Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Nicholas Mathonsi said a programme must be put in place to find reasons behind the trend and come up with solutions.

He said it was sad that society appears to be accepting and getting used to the culture of killing.

Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Martin Makonese said it is worrying that even juveniles are also committing brutal murders.

@pamelashumba1
  • Brutal Truth

    The deceased was a voyeur who found pleasure in peeping into people’s bedrooms while they were making love.Got what he deserved.

    • God of War

      No one deserves to be killed, no matter what they do unless they have been sentenced to death by a competent court of law.

      • Danny

        Those who kill others in my opinion deserve to be hanged. They put trauma on the deceased relatives.

    • benjamin

      And the ones who took it upon themselves to met out justice by pummeling him are now fugitives. So where does that leave us now? Never ever administer brutal punishment on any criminal that you apprehend. Hand him over to the authorities. Now look, these 3 have probably been good law abiding citizens all their lives but because of one silly decision, they are now fugitives and are going to get caught and have their lives taken away in the name of jail terms.