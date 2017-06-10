Police identify 40 King Lion bus crash victims

Abigail Mawonde, Harare Bureau

POLICE have identified 40 bodies out of the 43 passengers who perished in a King Lion bus accident along the Harare-Chirundu highway on Wednesday night.

In a statement last night, police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to advise the nation that forty (40) of the 43 people who perished in the fatal road accident involving a King Lion bus which occurred on 07 June 2017 at the 257km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road, near Nyamakate shops, Chirundu, have been identified.”

These are Jimson Ruzvidzo (45), a male adult, Brenda Chiota of number 6992 Dzivarasekwa Extension (Harare), Francis Chivaraidze, a male adult, Carol Katanda of number 1070 Waterfalls (Harare), Nobert Tovere, a male adult, Marvellous Mukonowatsauka of Number 20160 Unit G Extension (Chitungwiza), Kachara Kudakwashe (31) of Number 6 Price Road, (Redcliff), Matsaira Tokudzwa, a male adult, Learnmore Nyakumbi of Number 5765 Kuwadzana (Harare), Chigumbu Rakara Pisirai, a female adult of House Number 9 Merdac Place, Oxford Road, Avondale, (Harare), Shorai Ngazviipe of Number 17023 Unit M, Seke, (Chitungwiza), Tinos Mashayanyika of Makavanga Village, Nembudziya (Gokwe), Ruth Malama, a female adult, Constance Gandanzara (34) of Number 5244 Kuwadzana 7, (Harare), Tendai Mhakayakora (39) of 01Jacha street, Epworth (Harare),Tomson Mupunga, a male adult and Maggie Nzuma of Number 10152 Kuwadzana Phase 3 (Harare).

The others are Tendai Tengwende of Number 2634, Budiriro 1 (Harare), Noleen Chisoso, a female adult, Honest Mubayi, a male adult, Rosemary Mazunga of Number 17333, Stoneridge (Harare), Costa Saimani of Number 12 Kensington Road,Highlands (Harare), Patrick Nyika (41) of Matambo Village (Gokwe), Contilda Chibanda (45) of C22/12 Shawasha Flats, Mbare (Harare), Tendai Pedzisa Madungwe (31) of Masvingo Hospital,Fadzai Mushai (46) of 13976 Unit O, (Chitungwiza), Regina Karimupfumbi (29) of 10029 Glen View 7, (Harare), Lynmarry Dzidwa (25) of Number 5 Bishop Road (Mutare), Naome Jimu (35) of Number 13580, Kuwadzana Extension, (Harare), Sithembiso Nyoni (32) of Number 141 Odzi, Nyamudzura (Mutare), Kesiwo Dhliwayo (32) of Number 13355 Kuwadzana Extension, (Harare) and Synodia Mukotsi (31) of Number 4407 Katanga (Norton).

The remainder are Ivy Chizengeya (38) of Number 135 Pfura Road, (Mt Darwin), Mercy Jena (26) of Number, Sunningdale Road, Belvedere (Harare), Emmenjilda Mabukwa (38) of Number Shingai Road, Cherutombo (Marondera), Peter Ngombe (Zambian), Marry Vhumbunu (35) of Number 10159 Unit H (Seke), Martha Temai (26) of Number 28581 Unit L, (Seke), Rukina Muzawazi (78) of Number 26412 Unit L (Seke) and Atanazio Mwanza (foreigner).

“We would like to pass our deepest condolences to families who lost their relatives and also to wish the injured a speedy recovery. We urge motorists to exercise extreme caution and avoid speeding when travelling. Public service vehicle operators are being urged not to exceed carrying capacity of goods and passengers. Travellers are also warned not to risk their lives by boarding overloaded buses,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

“We would also like to appeal to members of the public who are missing their relatives to go to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital mortuary to assist in iddntifying the remaining bodies,” she said.

“Meanwhile, the police have established that some of these crossborder buses are being used for smuggling goods at night as evidenced by a large consignment of cigarettes which were found in the King Lion bus. Members of the public are being warned to desist from unlawful practices as the law will soon catch up with them.”