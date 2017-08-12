Police in appeal to motorists to observe road rules during holidays

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE have appealed to motorists to observe road rules and regulations during the Heroes and Defence Forces holidays to curb accidents.

The holiday will be on 14 and 15 August.

National chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said traffic cops would be deployed to deal with law breakers.

She said motorists should co-operate with police when stopped at roadblocks to avoid inconveniences.

“As we approach Heroes and Defence Forces holidays, the ZRP would like to appeal to all motorists to observe road rules and regulations and ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy.

“Experience has shown that speeding, human error, misjudgement, overloading and defective motor vehicles contribute to accidents. Special care should be taken to ensure that tyres are in good condition before embarking on journeys. We are appealing to all motorists to drive safely during these holidays and indeed value the sanctity of human life,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

She said police will be deployed to all the country’s major highways to curb speeding, overloading and other accident contributing factors.

“Police will check for traffic violations, target stolen vehicles, minerals, wanted criminals, cattle rustlers and drug traffickers,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

Police will be working hand in hand with other stakeholders such as the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe and Vehicle Inspection Department to make sure that safety prevails on the roads.

“We implore owners of commuter omnibuses to employ drivers who are of the stipulated age, have all the requisite documents to drive Public Service Vehicles and ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy.

“Please be warned that police will impound all unroadworthy vehicles and take them off the road in order to save lives. Let us all cooperate with police officers as they discharge their duties. Members of the general public are also urged not to board motor vehicles at undesignated points as they risk being robbed and lose valuables in the process,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

On Monday, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development warned drivers of public service vehicles that any reckless driving during the Heroes and Defence forces holidays will see their permits being cancelled.

In a Press statement, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Dr Joram Gumbo said Government is worried about the increased number of road accidents in the country.

He said the Ministry will deal decisively with any operators whose drivers behave in a manner that disregards the sanctity of human life. Those found not adhering to this requirement shall be punished.

A total of 13 people died while 67 others were injured in separate road accidents during last year’s Heroes and Defence Forces holidays.

Meanwhile, Snr Asst Comm Charamba said parents and guardians must leave their children, particularly the girl child in the custody of mature and responsible people if they are not travelling with them.

“Children should be alert for thieves and be vigilant for traffic especially in central business districts,” she said. — @winnie_masara