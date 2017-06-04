Police probe Mpilo doctors for scamming cancer patient

Thandeka Moyo, Health Reporter

POLICE are investigating a case where doctors at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo allegedly scammed a disabled breast cancer patient and quoted her $10000 for a $2000 operation.

The woman, Phanankosi Dube, died at her Makokoba home last Saturday while gasping for breath before she could raise the $10 000.

She survived on begging and was the family’s breadwinner.

Information gathered by The Chronicle indicates that five doctors including a Dr Dereck Matsika and a Dr Nathan Chiboyiwa are under investigation.

Her family told The Chronicle that police officers yesterday visited them as part of their investigations.

“We were visited by police this morning and they said they are investigating the case. We opened up and gave them all we have and we do hope justice will prevail,” said a Mr Dube, a cousin to the late Dube.

He said his family was even considering suing the public health institution for taking advantage of them.

Contacted for comment, acting Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Abednico Ncube said he was yet to receive information on the case.

“We have not yet received any information on that case. May you keep checking with our office,” said Asst Insp Ncube.

Mpilo clinical director Dr Solwayo Ngwenya said he could not comment on the issue as investigations were underway.

“The internal investigations are on-going and will be completed soon. I am not sure if the police opened any criminal charges you may check with them at Mpilo Police Camp,” said Dr Ngwenya.

“We will find out what exactly happened after all investigations and procedures are complete.”

Ms Dube’s mother, Ms Maureen Dube, said her daughter died a painful death and blamed the hospital authorities for prematurely discharging her.

“We took her to the hospital on May 19 and the first doctor we saw around 8PM admitted her and said she needed an urgent operation.

Three days later I was told she had been discharged and the nurse rudely told us to bring her back whenever there was an emergency,” she said.

Ms Dube said she does not understand why her daughter was discharged in that condition which, she believes, led to her death at home.

— @thamamoe