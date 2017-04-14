Police to be tough on bars, bottle stores

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

POLICE in Bulawayo have urged bars and bottle stores to comply with their conditions of licensing warning that they will be prosecuted if they open shops beyond stipulated times.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said police have observed that during holidays, liquor shops flout their operational licences by opening beyond laid down times. She said it was worrying that some violent crimes in the city occur as people come from drinking spots.

Insp Simango said during holidays, police will be in full force to ensure that liquor shops comply with their terms of registration.

“We want to warn them that police will be in full force patrolling to make sure that bottle stores and bars are in compliance with their licences. Those that will be found on the wrong side of the law will be arrested,” said Insp Simango.

She said the police will intensify patrols in residential areas as they were aware that some residents will go for church camp meetings.

Insp Simango said travelling residents should approach the nearest police station and register for the house under supervision scheme.

“The house under supervision scheme occurs when members of the public inform the police about their absence from home so that they can be conducting surveillance while on their patrols,” she said.

Insp Simango said the house under supervision scheme is done to discourage burglary incidents noting that this is not the solution to curb break in incidents.

She also warned parents against leaving their girl children with male relatives.

“We want to reiterate that every male is a potential rapist and as such we want to urge the public not to leave the girl child under the guardianship of male relatives. We also want to urge the youths not to indulge in activities that may endanger their lives,” Insp Simango said.

