Police urge parties to abide by the law during campaigns

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE have called on political parties to act within the confines of the law as they intensify their campaigns ahead of the forthcoming harmonised elections set for July 30.

The police say they are prepared to ensure that the elections are held in a peaceful, violence free and conducive environment.

Addressing the media in Harare yesterday, police commander for the 2018 harmonised elections committee, Senior Assistant Commissioner Erasmus Makodza, commended political parties for the peaceful demonstration and march held this week.

“Firstly, as Commander ZRP 2018 Harmonised Elections, I would like to commend political parties for the peace and maintenance of law and order that characterised the procession and rallies held in Harare on the 5th and 6th of June 2018. In this vein, I urge members of the public and political parties to continue exhibiting values and virtues of peace, non-violent conduct and above all observance of the rule of law,” said Snr Asst Comm Makodza.

He urged tolerance within political parties as the country was now in an election mode following President Mnangagwa’s recent proclamation of July 30 as the election date.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to assure members of the public and all stakeholders that it is ready and geared to ensure that the forthcoming harmonised elections are held in a peaceful, violence free and conducive environment.

“It is apparent that political parties have intensified their campaigns through rallies, meetings and various gatherings, I thus urge all to act within the confines of the law and observe political tolerance throughout the election period,” he said.

Snr Asst Comm Makodza warned that police would not tolerate any forms of unruly behaviour and acts of political violence, saying offenders would be dealt with accordingly. Members of the public are encouraged to report any form of political violence which includes threats, intimidation or assault to any nearest police station without fear or favour and refer them to court for prosecution,” he said.

The MDC Alliance held a peaceful demonstration where they handed over a petition to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) demanding electoral reforms in Harare on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Zanu-PF youths also held a solidarity march in Harare in support of President Mnangagwa’s call for peaceful and credible elections, stressing that no investor wanted to put his money where there was no peace. — @AuxiliaK