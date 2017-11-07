Police warn against violence at funerals

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE have warned the public against violent and unruly behaviour at funerals saying law breakers risk being arrested.

In a telephone interview, national police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said police had noted with concern the unruly and weird conduct displayed by some mourners at funerals.

Chief Supt Nyathi said it was the responsibility of bereaved families and friends to ensure that deceased persons are buried in a peaceful and dignified manner and that they do not get on the wrong side of the law while mourning their loved ones.

The concern by police follows reported cases of violence during funeral proceedings in Bulawayo and Harare this week as well as in recent months.

“We have observed that members of the public engage in all sorts of public disorder during funeral processions for a number of reasons. Sometimes, mourners get over excited at funerals and for a second you get confused if it’s a funeral procession or a wedding,” said Chief Supt Nyathi.

“Members of the public are therefore warned against engaging in any acts of violence or bizarre acts during funeral proceedings. If parties have disputes, these should be resolved in a peaceful manner. Police will ensure that the law is applied without fear or favour on anyone who engages in violent acts at funerals.”

He warned commuter omnibus operators against carrying coffins on kombi rooftops during funeral processions of their colleagues or speeding around the city causing mayhem and disturbing peace.

“Sometimes these coffins have fallen from kombi rooftops and it is so bizarre one will wonder how a family would have allowed such to happen in the first place,” Chief Supt Nyathi added.

Last week, The Chronicle reported that mourners fled in terror when an injiva ran amok at his step grandfather’s funeral wake in Bulawayo, cutting up the corpse’s face, fondling his grandmother and demanding to see the colour of her urine.

He even broke open a coffin and demanded to inspect the corpse’s toenails.

Shadreck Matsose (41), who relatives say last came to visit in 2014, arrived at his late step grandfather’s house in Northend suburb on Monday and terrorised mourners who had gathered to pay their last respects.

Musician Jah Prayzah was also assaulted at his body guard’s funeral last Tuesday by angry mourners.

In another incident in September, the late Tawanda “MaPecca” Moyo’s relatives took his body to the business premises of the man who shot him, Mr Oricious Moyo, saying it was part of “rituals” to ensure justice prevails before proceeding to Lady Stanley cemetery for burial.

