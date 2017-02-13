Police warn of upsurge in armed robberies

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE are disturbed by the increase in armed robbery cases involving the use of firearms that have left many people injured.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba yesterday said the cases of armed robbery involving guns, which of late have been occurring mainly at service stations, homes, business premises and along highways, are worrying.

“These robbers are targeting places where they know large sums of money are kept. They carry out surveillance before pouncing on their intended victims.

In most instances, they are armed with pistols or other dangerous weapons.

“For example, on February 7 at around 11PM, three male adults who were wearing masks approached fuel attendants at Zuva Service Station in Pumula North suburb, Bulawayo, and produced pistols. They threatened three fuel attendants who were on duty and forcibly took away cash and cellphones,” she said.

Sakunda Service Station in Chitungwiza was also robbed on February 8 at around 2AM.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said: “At 2AM six male adults threatened to shoot two fuel attendants at Sakunda Service Station in Chitungwiza before force- marching them into an office where the suspects tied the attendants with shoelaces. The accused persons blew up a safe and got away with $3 398.”

On that same day, armed robbers also pounced on a shop in Masvingo.

“In Masvingo, two men attacked a shopkeeper with a pistol at Pangolin Business Centre on February 8 at around 9PM but failed to rob the shop attendant after he fought back. The shop attendant was shot twice, in the back and the left thigh. The suspects escaped,” she said.

Last Wednesday, armed robbers brandishing pistols and an AK47 rifle raided two service stations in Bulawayo and fired a shot at one of them before getting away with cash.

In the first robbery three men armed with pistols got away with airtime recharge cards and cash worth $1 260 and two cellphones at Zuva Service Station in Woodlands suburb.

One man slinging an AK47 rifle robbed attendants of about $150 and a cellphone at a Total Service Station at the corner of 10th Avenue and Robert Mugabe Way in the city centre.

Zuva Service Station was robbed at around 1AM while Total Service Station was hit around 3AM.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba has urged people to deposit their cash in banks daily and also to employ armed security guards. “Armed robbers are on the prowl and members of the public are therefore discouraged from keeping large sums of money on their person, homes, cars and business premises.”

@winnie_masara