Police worry over rape cases withdrawals

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

POLICE are worried by the increasing number of reported rape cases that are being withdrawn before the courts saying that is tantamount to defeating the course of justice.

Speaking on the side-lines of a schools debate on crime in Bulawayo last Friday, National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said withdrawing criminal cases encourages perpetrators to continue committing crimes.

“There are so many cases of that nature and that is a very bad habit. A case of rape is reported, the person is taken to court and suddenly the family says let’s withdraw the case,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

“The ZRP does not allow rape victims to withdraw cases at the police station hence they are now being withdrawn at the courts. We are taking all the rape cases to court where some are unfortunately withdrawn,” she said.

Snr Ass Comm Charamba said rapists deserve deterrent sentences if abuse, especially of girls, is to be curbed.

“People should stop this habit of withdrawing rape cases because it encourages those rapists to continue abusing the girls and in future victims will be reluctant to report the abuse ,” she said.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba however said rape cases involving teenagers have marginally decreased in the country.

She however could not immediately disclose the numbers.

Last year, Asst Comm Charamba revealed that 325 teenagers were being raped on monthly basis.

Her criticism of the withdrawal of rape cases comes at a time when the media has been awash with stories of families forcing victims to withdraw cases before the court.

Two weeks ago, a 16-year-old Bulawayo girl was forced to withdraw sexual abuse charges against her stepfather (43) because he is the family’s breadwinner. — @nqotshili