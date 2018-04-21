Politburo approves names of aspiring candidates for party primary elections

Felex Share, Harare Bureau

The Zanu-PF Politburo yesterday approved a final list of aspiring candidates for the ruling party’s primary elections.

The names of successful candidates, together with the date of the polls, will be announced today.

Initially, the primary elections were scheduled for May 5.

This comes as Zanu-PF President and First Secretary Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa announced members of the Elections Commission to manage the party’s primary elections.

Zanu-PF national political commissar Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired) will chair the Elections Commission.

The party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the full list of aspiring candidates would be out today.

“The chairperson of the Elections Commission, who is also the national political commissar, Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired), gave a comprehensive report on the vetting exercise of candidates province by province,” he said.

“These covered senatorial, national assembly, women’s quota, provincial councils and local government councillors.

“The Politburo deliberated on all those disqualified by the vetting process. During the deliberations, some were given the green light to stand in the primaries while some had their disqualification confirmed. All in all, the exercise, though intricate, was a tremendous success.”

Cde Khaya Moyo added:

“The chairman of the Elections Commission will issue a full list of all candidates approved to stand in the primaries tomorrow (today) and will call for a press conference. He will also announce the date for the primary elections.”

On the Elections Commission, Cde Khaya Moyo said:

“The President announced the names of members of the Elections Commission. The members are representatives of the provinces and do not include Harare and Bulawayo provinces.”

The members are Professor Simbi Mubako (Masvingo), Cde John Muzamba (Matabeleland North), Cde Tinaye Chigudu (Manicaland), Professor Charity Manyeruke (Mashonaland East), Professor Ngwabi Bhebhe (Midlands), Cde Cecelia Paradza (Mashonaland West) and Cde Irene Mutumbwa (Mashonaland Central).

The representative of Matabeleland South province would be announced later, he said.

“Two proposed names happened to belong to those who are standing as candidates in the primaries and therefore they cannot be members of the Elections Commission,” Cde Khaya Moyo said.

Among other attributes, the members were chosen based on experience and loyalty to the party.

The approval of the aspiring candidates yesterday came after attempts by some provinces to disqualify thousands of aspiring candidates.

The party leadership then ordered provincial chairpersons to accept all CVs and only make recommendations on contentious candidates.