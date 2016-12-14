Politburo in crunch meeting

Felex Share, Harare Bureau

Zanu-PF began its 16th Annual National People’s Conference with a crunch Politburo meeting in Harare yesterday, which discussed pertinent socio-economic issues affecting the country and the party.

The conference enters its second day today with a Central Committee meeting at the party’s headquarters in Harare. President Mugabe will officially open the conference in Masvingo on Friday.

The 305th Politburo meeting yesterday also saw the revolutionary party concluding all disciplinary cases that were before the National Disciplinary Appeals and Review Committee of the Central Committee.

Zanu-PF secretary for administration Cde Ignatius Chombo, yesterday said the Politburo meeting had touched on many topics that had a bearing on people’s livelihoods.

“On Zim-Asset the secretary for legal affairs, Cde Patrick Chinamasa as Minister of Finance and Economic Development, gave an update report on Zim-Asset,” he said.

“The major highlight of the report was the completion of the Tokwe Mukosi Dam in Masvingo on the 12th of December 2016. This means the dam can now capture rainfall from the current season and will be able to irrigate 26 000 hectares when land is prepared downstream. This will enhance food security in that province.”

Cde Chombo added: “Cde Chinamasa also reported that the introduction of Statutory Instrument 64 had begun to bear fruit as seen in the proliferation of new companies in the oil and packaging industries thereby creating employment. He concluded his report by stating that the bond notes had been well received by the general public contrary to what opposition papers and parties were publishing and anticipating.”

On the conference preparations, Cde Chombo said the party was ready to roll.

“I informed the meeting that all the supporting infrastructure including upgraded power and communication systems as well as water supplies are up and functioning,” he said.

“Accommodation and transport arrangement for the delegates are also in place. Sufficient food has been sourced. We are ready to receive delegates.”

About 7 000 delegates are expected at the indaba whose theme is “Moving with Zim-Asset in Peace and Unity.’’

Cde Chombo said Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Minister Dr Joseph Made, had given a progress report on agricultural activities being carried around the country.

“He reported that there has been a significant increase on the hectarage under crop as compared to the same period last year,” he said.

“This hectarage is bound to increase as rains improve. The hectarage under soya beans has more than doubled as compared to the same period last year. Dr Made reported that Government was in the process of importing seed grasses to assist livestock farmers. Communal and A1 farmers were now benefiting from the Presidential Input Scheme across the country.”

Under the scheme, each household will receive 10kg of seed maize, one bag each of basal and top dressing fertilisers.

Cde Chombo said all disciplinary cases before the Appeals and Review Committee had been attended to.

“Cde Jacob Mudenda on behalf of Vice President and Second Secretary Cde Phelekezela Mphoko, reported on the cases they deliberated on,” he said.

“In his report, two members had their suspensions lifted, seven had their suspensions upheld and one was expelled. Six others had their cases referred to the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) for further investigations. This report completes the deliberations of cases that were brought before the appeals committee meaning there is no any case before that committee.”

Asked about the cases of the three suspended provincial chairpersons that are before the NDC, Cde Chombo said: “That matter will be discussed further when all the documents are in order.”

The chairpersons, Cdes Kizito Chivamba (Midlands), Ezra Chadzamira (Masvingo) and Joel Biggie Matiza were suspended for insolence.

Cde Chombo said the party’s national commissar, Cde Saviour Kasukuwere, had reported on the party’s victory in the Chimanimani West by-elections.

“This has given the party confidence as we prepare for the Bikita West by-election scheduled for January 21 next year. He reported that the party remains solid and mobilisation meetings are held regularly. He further reported that the Chitepo School of Ideology continues to train party cadres especially executive members of the Women and Youth Leagues.”

Zanu-PF’s Cde Nokhutula Matsikenyere recently won the Chimanimani West seat, polling 11 074 votes against independent candidate Peter Mtetwa who amassed 3 018, Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe’s Peter Gudyanga (183) and National Constitutional Assembly’s Peter Musaruka who garnered 171 votes .