Politburo orders rerun of Masvingo elections

Felex Share, Harare Bureau

The Zanu-PF Politburo yesterday ordered a re-run of the elections to choose a substantive chairperson in Masvingo, which were inconclusive last month due to heavy rains and logistical challenges.

The Politburo also directed that some Zanu-PF cadres should not superintend over the polls again, as they had vested interests with names such as Harare provincial commissar Cde Shadreck Mashayamombe being mentioned, as examples.

Zanu-PF secretary for administration Cde Ignatius Chombo confirmed the nullification of the Masvingo elections after the revolutionary party’s 307th Politburo meeting in Harare.

“The elections will be re-done at a date to be announced,” he said.

The nullified February 23 elections had seen former Masvingo chairperson Cde Ezra Chadzamira thrashing his rival Cde Mutero Masanganise with 12 393 votes against 4 888.

About 64 percent of the 408 party districts in the province had voted.

Voting was still to be done in 165 districts and out of these, 10 were from Cde Masanganise’s home area, while 40 were from Cde Chadzamira’s home area.

Sources said President Mugabe would soon meet with his two deputies, Cdes Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, to choose the person who would be in charge of the elections.

Politburo member Cde Joram Gumbo presided over the first elections.

“Much time was devoted on the Masvingo issue and there was debate on whether or not to confirm the elections,” said a source.

“In the end, it was agreed that elections be held again to give everyone a chance to have a say in the election of their chairperson.

“It was also seen that disagreements were mainly on the chairperson of the main wing, hence the decision not to have elections for the Youth League and Women’s League.

“The President also called for the dropping of characters such as (Cde) Mashayamombe who had shown bias during the initial elections.

“Some chairpersons from the seven that had been brought by national commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere refused to continue with the elections, even in areas that had no problems, after seeing that the results in some wards were not in their favour.”

Cde Chombo said Youth League secretary Cde Kudzanai Chipanga had also presented a post-mortem of the 21st February Movement celebrations held in Matopos recently.