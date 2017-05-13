Politburo to ‘discuss’ Kasukuwere issue

Harare Bureau

The Zanu-PF Politburo will meet on Wednesday next week, amid indications that discussions will centre on the revolutionary party’s national commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere, who has been rejected by all the party’s 10 provinces.

Cde Kasukuwere stands accused of setting up parallel structures with a view to deposing President Mugabe at an envisaged special congress.

Zanu-PF secretary for administration Cde Ignatius Chombo yesterday said: “The Politburo meets on Wednesday at 10AM at the usual place (Zanu-PF headquarters). We will avail the agenda to you as the week progresses.”

Sources close to the Politburo said Cde Kasukuwere’s issue would be on the agenda.

The national commissar is alleged to have appointed shadow Members of Parliament to capture the grassroots as part of his grand plot to topple the President.

He is alleged to have bulldozed a number of individuals, including high ranking officials, to influential positions across various structures.

After reading the nefarious plot, party members started demonstrating against Cde Kasukuwere, beginning with his home province, Mashonaland Central.

Other provincial executives then turned the heat on Cde Kasukuwere by signing petitions calling for his removal as the national commissar.

The resistance against such a high ranking official prompted President Mugabe to dispatch a committee led by Politburo member Cde Jacob Mudenda on a fact finding mission.

The committee has compiled its report, which is expected to take centre stage.

“The four member probe team has compiled its report and there is no way the report can escape the attention of the Politburo because we are talking of a man whose post is critical, especially when we are faced with elections,” said a source.

“There is no way the Politburo will ignore the petitions by all the 10 provinces.”

Adv Mudenda yesterday said he could not comment on the chances of his report being discussed by the Politburo.

“It is still work in progress,” he said.

Some sections of the media had tried to pre-empt the report, claiming that the fact-finding mission had exonerated Cde Kasukuwere.

The probe team heard blow-by-blow accounts of how Cde Kasukuwere methodically “captured” parliamentary constituencies in Mashonaland Central and excluded bona fide MPs from major party decision-making processes.

Among the alleged shadow MPs were Cdes Charles Chikaura (Bindura South), the commissar’s young brother Tongai Kasukuwere (Bindura North) and a Chasasa (Mbire) and Size (Muzarabani North).

The four constituencies are represented by Cdes Remigious Matangira, Kenneth Musanhi, Douglas Karoro and Alfred Mafunga.

The Politburo is also expected to endorse the recent provincial elections held in Masvingo last week.

The elections saw Cde Ezra Chadzamira polling 29 533 votes against his rival Cde Mutero Masanganise, who got 1 080.