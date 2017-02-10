Polytechnic student dies in campus accident

Cynthia Dube, Chronicle Reporter

A BULAWAYO Polytechnic Engineering student died after his friend reversed his car and knocked him down at the college campus on Tuesday.

Allen Charles Mhlanga (26) of Nkulumane 12 suburb was knocked down by his friend Neville Jan Schvanuuuren who was reversing his vehicle at around 2PM.

Mhlanga was rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals while unconscious, but was confirmed dead before doctors could attend to him.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident.

“We have received information of a Poly student who died after his friend hit him with a car and investigations are underway,” she said.

When The Chronicle went to the college, officials refused to comment saying the college principal was in Harare.

A student who witnessed the accident said Mhlanga was having lunch with five other students including Schvanuuuren at around 2PM.

He said the students were eating behind Schvanuuuren’s car.

Schvanuuren allegedly left the other students and went to his car.

“He started the car and reversed it. I don’t know what really happened but the next thing I saw Mhlanga lying on the ground,” said the student on condition of anonymity.

The student said after some minutes, an ambulance came to collect Mhlanga who was injured, but he died before he was attended to at the UBH.

— @cynthiamthembo1.