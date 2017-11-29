Pompous Cal_Vin shoots self in the foot. . . Rapper reels under Skyz Metro blackout

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

RAPPER Cal_Vin’s rants for Skyz Metro FM to stop playing his music seem to have been heeded by the fast growing Bulawayo-based radio station.

Two months ago, Cal_Vin hurled insults at the commercial radio station after they delayed paying him performance fees from their one-year celebration bash at White City Stadium. Taking to Twitter, an angry Cal_Vin requested for his payment and ordered the station to remove his music from their playlist.

Four months later, it seems the station has obliged as his music is not being played on that platform.

But, the rapper’s behaviour appears to have far reaching effects as artistes under his Kontrol Tribe stable are also being affected with reports that GTi and Mawiza were denied an interview on the station earlier this month.

Cal _Vin together with his stable mates also failed to bag nominations at the station’s inaugural awards.

Contacted for comment, Cal_Vin said he was willing to meet with the Skyz Metro management to iron out differences with the radio station for the sake of his crew.

“I had said they shouldn’t play my music. But this shouldn’t affect the music of Kontrol Tribe. I’m willing to sit down with the people at Skyz and iron out the differences.

“My guys need the airplay and I can talk to the station for their sake,” said Cal_Vin.

He said he had asked Skyz Metro FM to remove his music from their playlist after they announced the categories for the awards and did not include a Hip Hop category.

“It didn’t make sense that hip hop music was being played on the radio station but when it came to the awards, it wasn’t recognised. I then said they shouldn’t play my music until they add the category and they did. But still they aren’t playing it even after adding the category.”

This latest snub comes a week after Cal_Vin’s name did not feature on the list of nominees at the Zim Hip Hop awards to be held next month in Bulawayo.

However, it is not all gloom for Cal_Vin as popular DStv music video channel, Channel O, has featured him and four other rappers from Zimbabwe who are doing well. Under the headline Five Zimbabwean rappers you should know, Cal_Vin shares the recognition with ASAPH, Tehn Diamond, Jnr Brown and Takura. Channel O described the five as young, vibrant hip hop artists looking to put their own stamp on Africa’s music scene.