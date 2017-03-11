Pothole horror deaths: State to assist in burial of victims

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

THE Government has said relatives of 14 people who died in a horror crash at the 8 kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Gwanda road on Wednesday night will receive assistance from the State to bury their loved ones.

On Thursday, police, in a statement, said 13 people died on the spot, and Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer Mr Richard Peterson said another accident victim died on admission to the United Bulawayo Hospitals, bringing the death toll to 14.

Those who died were mourners from two families who were going to a funeral in Masvingo.

A commuter omnibus they were travelling in collided with a haulage truck in a horrific accident near the National University of Science and Technology.

In a statement yesterday, Local Government Public Works and National Housing Minister Cde Saviour Kasukuwere said Government had joined the nation in mourning the deceased.

He described the accident as tragic and said the nation shares the sorrow of the bereaved families and wished full recovery to the injured who are admitted to the UBH.

Cde Kasukuwere said the bereaved families would receive $200 for each person who perished in the accident.

“To all drivers countrywide, may I reiterate the fact that life is sacred and should be protected by all means possible. Due to the bad state of our roads countrywide as a result of unusually high rainfall, all drivers are urged to practically apply defensive driving tactics and also take advantage of daytime travel.

“I have since invoked Section (32) (c) of the Civil Protection Act Chapter 10.06 of 1989 and therefore assistance of $200.00 per deceased is being rendered to the bereaved,” said the Minister.

On Thursday, National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said: “The accident involved a South Africa registered international haulage truck towing two trailers, and a Toyota Hiace minibus that was carrying 18 passengers onboard and a body.

On approaching the said spot, the haulage truck hit a pothole and the driver lost control of the vehicle. He then encroached onto the lane of the oncoming vehicles resulting in a head on collision with the kombi. Thirteen people from the minibus died on the spot, while four others were seriously injured and rushed to United Bulawayo Hospitals.”

Mourners from two families were travelling in the kombi with the body of a 14-year-old boy in a coffin, when the haulage truck coming from the opposite direction allegedly hit a pothole and jackknifed into the lane of oncoming traffic.

It collided with the kombi and dragged it for a distance.

The truck’s load — tonnes of glass and wooden pallets — crushed the kombi.

The driver of the haulage truck, Mr Lameck Marapira (29), escaped with minor injuries while four people in the kombi survived.

Meanwhile, police yesterday released the names of the people who perished in the road accident that claimed 14 people from two families along the Bulawayo-Gwanda road on Wednesday night.

The accident occurred when a haulage truck hit a pothole and veered off the road resulting in its trailers colliding with a kombi carrying mourners.

The victims are: Gift Sibanda (43), Gracious Sibanda (41), Luke Sibanda (65), Sovia Sibanda (37), Agnes Ngwenya (55), Danisani Masukume (40), Esther Moyo Mangena (21), Gladys Nyathi (65), Grace Ndemera (48), Magret Dube (46), Rebecca Dube (65), Sinikiwe Mangena (32) and Yvonne Machingauta (32).

National Police spokeperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the police would like to express its deepest sorrow to the families who lost their relatives and a speedy recovery to the injured.

“We continue to urge motorists to exercise caution when travelling at night as it is difficult to observe the condition of the road due to poor visibility,” she said.

— @AuxiliaK